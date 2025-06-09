Benjamin Han, a geriatric and addiction medicine expert at the University of California, San Diego, tells students a note about a 76-year-old patient who, like many older adults, suffered from insomnia.

“She's going to fall asleep and will wake up in the middle of the night,” he said. “So her daughter brought her some sleep trash” – edible cannabis candy.

“She tried the gummies after dinner and waited 30 minutes,” Han said.

Feeling it was ineffective, she took another gummy, the other in a few hours and a total of four.

Han advises you to “start slowly” cannabis, starting with 1-2.5 milligrams or 2.5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol, or products that contain THC, a psychoactive ingredient found in many cannabis products. However, each of the four gamis taken by this patient contained 10 milligrams.

Women began to experience intense anxiety and heart-moving pits. Young people may have shrugged from such symptoms, but this patient had hypertension, atrial fibrillation, and arrhythmia in the heart. Frightened, she went to the emergency room.

Lab tests and heart work-up determined that the woman had not had a heart attack, and staff sent her home. Her only prolonged symptoms were embarrassing, Han said. But what if she grew into dizziness or lightheads and was hurt in the fall? He said he injured a patient while driving after using cannabis. What happens if cannabis interacts with the prescription drug she took?

“As an old man, it gives me a pause,” Han said. “Our brains are more sensitive to psychoactive substances as we age.”

39 states and the District of Columbia currently use cannabis for medical reasons, and recreational use is also legal in 24 states and districts. As older people use climbs, “The benefits are still unknown,” Han said. “But there's growing evidence of potential harm.”

A recent wave of research suggests the reasons for the concern of older users, with increasing numbers of cannabis-related emergency room visits and hospitalizations, and Canada's research finding a link between such acute treatment and subsequent dementia. Elderly people are more appropriate than younger people to try cannabis for medical reasons: to alleviate Chronic paininsomnia, or mental health issues, evidence of effectiveness in addressing these conditions remains thin, experts said.

In an analysis of national survey data published in the medical journal on June 2, Han and his colleagues reported that “current” cannabis use (from 4.8% in 2005 to 7% of respondents, jumping from 4.8% in 2021 to 7% of respondents in 2023, from adults over 65 years old to 7% in 2023, but he reported that 1% of adults were using the previous year.

What is on the rise? Experts cite a steady march of state legalization (used by older people the highest in these states), but research shows that the perceived risk of cannabis use is reduced. A national survey found that the 44% of American adults in 2021 had an incorrect idea that smoking cannabis daily is safer than smoking tobacco. The authors of the Jama Network Open study said, “These views do not reflect existing science regarding cannabis and tobacco smoke.”

The cannabis industry also sells its products to seniors. The Trulieve chain offers 10% discounts in both stores and online for what they call “wisdom” customers over the age of 55. Rise Dispensaries has implemented a one-year cannabis education and empowerment program for two advanced centers in Paterson, New Jersey.

Many older customers are satisfied in the industry. Liz Logan, 67, a freelance writer in Bronxville, New York, has been working on sleep problems and anxiety for years, but was particularly debilitated two years ago as her husband was dying of Parkinson's disease. “I often wake up until 5 or 6am,” she said. “It's going to make you crazy.”

Logan, who is looking for edible cannabis products online, discovered that gamies containing cannabidiol, known as CBD, were useless, but those with 10 milligrams of THC did the trick without any noticeable side effects. “I'm not worried about sleeping anymore,” she said. “I solved a lifelong problem.”

However, studies in the US and Canada that legalized the use of non-medical cannabis nationwide in 2018 show climbing rates for cannabis-related medical use among older adults, both in outpatient settings and in hospitals.

In California, for example, visits to cannabis-related emergency rooms by roses over the age of 65 have increased from about 21 in 2005 to 395 per 100,000 visits in 2019. In Ontario, acute care (meaning emergency visits or hospitalization) with cannabis use increased five times more than middle-aged adults between 2008 and 2021, with over 26 increases in age 65 and above.

“It doesn't reflect everyone who uses cannabis,” warned Daniel Milan, an investigator at the Bruyere Health Institute in Ottawa and a lead author of the Ontario Study. “It's about catching people in a more serious pattern.”

However, other studies have shown an increased risk of heart among some cannabis users with heart disease and diabetes, so “there are a lot of warning signals,” he said.

For example, a recent open study of the JAMA network has found an unsettling proportion of older veterans who are currently using cannabis screening positive for cannabis use disorders.

Like other substance use disorders, such patients can “bear high levels of tolerance,” says lead author Vira Pravosud, a cannabis researcher at the Northern California Institute of Research Institute. “They may continue to use it, even if it interferes with their social, work, or family duties and experience withdrawal if they stop.

Of the 4,500 veterans seeking care from veteran health facilities (average age 73), the researchers found that over 10% reported cannabis use within the past 30 days. Of these, 36% meet criteria for mild, moderate, or severe cannabis use disorders, as established in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

VA patients are different from the general population, Pravosud noted. They have a “higher rate of chronic illnesses and disorders, and mental health conditions like PTSD that can lead to self-control,” she said.

Under the current VA policy, clinicians do not need to ask patients about cannabis use. Pravosud thinks they should.

Additionally, “There is growing evidence of potential impacts on memory and cognition,” Milan said, noting that a team's study of Ontario patients with cannabis-related conditions has been in the emergency department or hospitalized.

Compared with others of the same age or gender who were seeking care for other reasons, the study found that these patients (ages 45-105) had a 1.5-fold risk of dementia diagnosis and 3.9-fold risk of the general population within 5 years.

Even after adjusting for chronic health and sociodemographic factors, those seeking acute care resulting from cannabis use were at a 23% higher risk of dementia than patients with non-cannabis-related illnesses and 72% higher than the general population.

None of these studies were randomized clinical trials, the researchers noted. They were observational and could not confirm the causal relationship. Some cannabis studies have not specified whether users should smoke, evaporate, ingest or rub local cannabis in painful joints. Other studies do not have relevant demographic information.

“It's extremely frustrating to not be able to provide more individualized guidance on safer modes of consumption and usage that appear to be low risk,” says Myran. “It highlights the rapid expansion of regular cannabis use in North America outweighs our knowledge.”

Still, he and other researchers caution given the vulnerability of the health of older adults and the much greater efficacy of current cannabis products compared to weeds in young people.

“If you consider cannabis as a drug, you should probably be open to the idea that there are groups that shouldn't use it and that there are potential negative consequences from it,” he said. “That's because that applies to all drugs.”