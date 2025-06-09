Exercise during chemotherapy and before surgery can help the body send more immune cells to cancerous tumors, according to the first Pindaux pilot study from the University of Surrey and the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust. Researchers are currently inviting more patients called Optimus, led by consultant general surgeon and scientist Professor Adam Frampton, to understand how these early results can help improve cancer treatment on a wider scale.

In a study published in the Journal of Sport and Health Sciences, the researchers conducted a randomized controlled trial in which 22 people diagnosed with esophageal adenocarcinoma. These patients were recruited by the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, one of the nation's leading cancer centres. Eleven participants participated in a 16-week structured exercise program (known as “preschool”), while the other 11 did not. The program included two monitored exercise sessions per week during the chemotherapy period (approximately 8 weeks), followed by a second phase leading up to surgery.

After surgery, the researchers analyzed tumor samples from each patient and measured immune cells using multi-letter immunohistochemistry. They also studied gene activity using a platform called nanostrings. Finally, aerobic fitness for each patient was assessed through tests performed before, during and after chemotherapy.

To our knowledge, we believe that our study is the first randomized controlled trial in humans that shows that structured exercise during chemotherapy – can change the tumor environment in meaningful ways. It was found that tumors in those who exercised did not have more cancer-fighting immune cells, particularly CD8+ T cells and natural killer cells.

These early results are promising, but we need to understand them better. That's why we encourage patients to participate in ongoing clinical trials. ”

Dr. Nicola Annell, co-author of the University of Surrey research

There have been many animal-based studies showing that exercise can improve immune responses and reduce cancer growth. However, previous human studies focusing primarily on prostate or colorectal cancers have not shown a clear increase in tumor-infiltrating immune cells after exercise, even after multiple sessions.

Dr. David Bartlett, co-author of the University of Surrey research, added:

“We found that the more fitter a person becomes, the stronger the immune response within the tumor. In fact, the more the patients improve their aerobic fitness, the more they have the signs of mature “tertiary lymphatic structures,” which are immune hubs associated with better responses.

Optimus aims to recruit 50 patients scheduled for surgery after neoadjuvant chemotherapy for esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Patients are randomized into one of two groups. They can be exercise groups similar to published studies that improve immune responses against tumors, or high-intensity exercise groups that may further increase immune responses.

"The Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust research has led to the following: "We've seen a lot of experience in Esophago-Surgery," said Charles Rayner, co-author of the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust research and a fellow Esophago-Surgery.

“So far, seven patients have completed Optimus, and in some cases, no tumors were detected during the surgery, only seen in about 6% of patients. These are early results, but they are very noteworthy.

“Importantly, patients are suitable for surgery and are far better at surgical and recovery stress.”

Nima Abbassi-Ghadi, senior author of the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust and Consultant Esophago-Gastric Surgeon, said:

“These are exciting findings that support the importance of preoperative exercise training for patients undergoing cancer surgery at Royal Surrey. Patient feedback has been overwhelmingly positive in some patients who have not been able to undergo this life-saving surgery, improving to the extent that they have successfully achieved fitness.”

One Optimus participant said:

“When I was first diagnosed with cancer, I jumped at the chance when asked if I wanted to take part in the Optimus Research because I tend to grab something that could make a difference.

“I did this as an active person already, but I didn't know how big the Optimus exam would be during chemotherapy or if I was preparing to recover from surgery.

“Cancer and its treatment take away many things that give us normality. While introducing our work, our health, our appearance, quality time with our families, countless side effects, chemotherapy, income, difficult questions and conversations with children, and the very obvious possibility of early death.

“What the Optima Study gave me was one of the things I had in control.

It is an enthusiastic environment, with dedicated young people placed there, all at the same time trying to help us and promote a scientific understanding of the impact of the movement on cancer outcomes.

“Like most things in life, it is the people who run the day to day that make this challenge special.

“Both will help you achieve the best results for you (ages 57-84) and push you whenever you need it, but since cancer is an emotional roller coaster, there is also emotional intelligence to know the tissues and arms around your arms when you need them.

“I'm a rational decision anyway, but I can assert that the Optimus team, along with the oncologists and surgeons who saved my life, have made the biggest qualitative difference in my cancer journey and recovery.”

If you are being treated at the Royal Surrey Cancer Center, people can participate in the research and should ask the oncology and surgical team about the research. Alternatively, you can email Dr. Bartlett and Dr. Annell directly [email protected] or [email protected].

Funding for research [IIG_FULL_2023_029] It was obtained from the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF UK) as part of the World Cancer Research Fund International Grant Program.