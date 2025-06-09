



Your support will help us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to big technology, the independence is on the ground when stories develop. Whether you're researching the finances of Elon Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, or producing the latest documentary, The Words, we shed light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, but we know how important it is to analyze facts from a message. At such a crucial moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Your donation allows us to send journalists to continue talking to both sides of the story. Independents are trusted by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans from reports and analytics using paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be available to everyone who is paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. read more Can you break a can of soda? Candy bar wrapping? Researchers at Brigham Young University in Utah and a German institution say drinking sugar can have a greater impact than eating it. They found that drinking sugar is consistently associated with a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. of 38 million Americans with diabetes90-95% have 2 types. Other sources of sugar are less risky. “This is the first study to elicit a clear dose-response relationship between different sugar sources and the risk of type 2 diabetes,” said Karen Dela Corte, professor of nutrition science at BYU. statement. “It underscores why drinking sugar from soda or juice is more of a problem for your health than eating it.” Della Corte was the lead author of a study recently published in the journal Nutritional advances. Images opened in the gallery Drinking your sugar may be worse for you than eating it. An international group of researchers say sugar in drinks is at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes ( Getty Images )) The reason for this difference may be related to metabolic effects. Sweet drinks contain isolated sugars, or sugars that are extracted from fruits or other sources, and are added to processed foods. Added sugar Included in energy drinks, lemonade, sports drinks, soda, bread, cereals, yogurt, canned foods and other products. This causes the liver metabolism to overwhelm and destroy liver metabolism, resulting in increased liver fat and greater resistance to insulin, and greater effects on blood glucose (effects on blood glucose). Insulin is a hormone that helps regulate blood glucose levels, and injections are often given to people with diabetes who need it to help with blood glucose levels in the normal range. On the other hand, dietary sugars in nutrient-rich foods, including fruits and whole grains, do not cause metabolic overload in the liver. Instead, the reaction is slower due to fiber, fat, protein and other beneficial nutrients. To reach these conclusions, researchers studied data from over half a million people across multiple continents. Analysis of that data showed that each addition of 12 ounces of soda and other sugar-incorporated beverages per day increased the risk of type 2 diabetes quarterly. Images opened in the gallery Researchers found that while an 8-ounce serving of daily fruit juice led to an increased relative risk, the same is not true for 20 grams of table sugar and total sugar. The findings underline the need for more stringent recommendations, they said. ( AFP via Getty Images )) “This strong relationship showed that the relative increased risk started with the first daily service without a minimum threshold that would be safe intake,” the author said. Additionally, every additional 8 ounces of fruit juice per day increased the relative risk by 5%. However, 20 grams of table sugar and total sugar in the same time frame showed counterproductive effect. High sugar intake is generally linked Increased risk of obesitytype 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. However, sugar helps to provide energy to the body, “The important role in nutrition” According to Harvard Medical School. ” “This study highlights the need for even more stringent recommendations for liquid sugars such as sugar-added drinks and fruit juices, as they appear to be linked to metabolic health and harmfulness,” Delacorte said. “As denounce all added sugar, future dietary guidelines may consider the differential effects of sugar based on its source and morphology.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/soda-health-sugar-diabetes-diet-b2766541.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos