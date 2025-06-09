Suspicious case of measles found in Alabama





The outbreak of measles in the US is proliferating statewide, causing 1,000 cases to hit The United States has experienced the largest outbreak of measles in 25 years, with over 1,000 cases reported nationwide. No Brands – News Value Alabama health officials are investigating suspected cases of measles in an unvaccinated individual in Lee County.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is working with local providers to identify and vaccinate other potentially unexposed non-vaccinated individuals.

High vaccination rates leave the risk of measles in Alabama still low, but the Texas outbreak has resulted in two deaths and hundreds of cases. Alabama health officials are investigating a suspected case of measles in Lee County. The Alabama Department of Public Health is working with local health providers considering cases of vaccinated people who may be suffering from the disease. The Health Department cited the Privacy Act and made no further disclosure of information about the patient. ADPH and others are working to identify other non-vaccinated people who may need to receive the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine. The risk of an outbreak remains low given that most eligible Alabamians have been vaccinated from measles, according to the health department. However, as part of this investigation, some people need to be vaccinated. “The measles vaccine is safe and extremely effective at inducing lifelong immunity against this potentially fatal disease,” said Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH's chief medical officer and pediatrician. “Our citizens can protect themselves and others by ensuring that all eligible people are vaccinated.” People who are exposed to measles and need vaccinations are being contacted by ADPH or its health care providers, state officials said. March: Alabama health officials are investigating possible measles exposure The outbreak of measles in areas in Texas and the southwestern region has killed two children and hundreds of confirmed cases. The Texas Department of Health reports mainly measles outbreaks in West Texas. At this point, 742 cases have been confirmed since late January. The number of cases has not increased since the June 3rd update.

Less than 1% of confirmed cases, or less than 10, are estimated to be actively infectious because the rash begins one week before.

94 patients are hospitalized. This number is the total number of people hospitalized during the developmental process. Not the current people in the hospital. School-age children who lived in the outbreak area of ​​Texas have suffered two deaths. The children were not vaccinated and the underlying conditions were unknown. Contact Montgomery Advertiser Reporter Marty Roney[email protected].

