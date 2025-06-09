



Creatine, a popular supplement among athletes due to its strength and ability to build strength, is increasingly recognized for its wide range of health benefits. The usefulness of the compound is far beyond gyms, according to Dr. Richard Cryder, professor and director of the Exercise & Sports Nutrition Lab at Texas A&M University. Kreider has been investigating the impact over 30 years CreatineA naturally occurring compound preserved in muscles that binds to phosphates to form creatine phosphate. This is required for cellular energy. “When the body is stressed, like during exercise or under metabolic conditions like some diseases, creatine phosphate is required to maintain intracellular energy, and therefore has many protective and health benefits in addition to its exercise performance benefits,” Clayder said. How much creatine do you need? Our bodies make about 1 gram per day, but we recommend getting 2-4 grams of creatine per day. Muscle mass and activity levels. According to Kreider, most people don't get enough creatine from just the food. The best sources of creatine during your diet are meat and fish. “It's expensive and requires a lot of calories to get to get the grams of creatine per salmon, like lean meat or fish,” Kleider said. This is why supplements are important, especially for vegetarians and vegans who don't consume enough creatine during their diet. For athletes with performance-related goals, Kreider recommends supplementing 5 grams four times a day per week. Supplements “help load your muscles with more energy.” This allows for high-intensity exercise, recovery, and even better cognitive function. After that, 5-10 grams of grams a day will maintain the creatine store and provide enough creatine to the brain. Beyond improving athletic performance, creatine is important to everyone as they age throughout their life, Claider said. It can help senior citizen He said he loses muscle mass and cognitive function, and in adolescents, low dietary creatine intake is associated with slower growth, lower muscle mass and higher body fat. in Comprehensive review It is published on Journal of the International Society of Sports NutritionKreider and colleagues analyzed 685 Clinical trials On creatine supplementation to assess the safety and frequency of reported side effects. The analysis showed that there was no significant difference in the percentage of side effects between participants taking placebo and those taking creatine. Regarding anecdotal concerns such as bloating and convulsions, Crader says these claims cannot bear under scrutiny, and research shows that creatine can actually prevent convulsions. Despite a strong evidence base, Crader said that creatine has long been the subject of misunderstanding and misinformation. He is one of the members of the International Sports and Nutrition Association, who recently published a letter confirming the safety and efficacy of creatine, urging lobbyists and policymakers not to restrict access to it. “There is absolutely no data to support negative side effects anecdotally reported about creatine on the Internet or on the media,” he said. “Creatine is safe and important to everyone, not just bodybuilders and athletes.” detail:

Richard B. Kreider et al., Safety of Creatine Supplementation: Analysis of the Prevalence of Reported Side Effects in Clinical Trials and Adverse Event Reports; Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition (2025). doi:10.1080/15502783.2025.2488937 Provided by

