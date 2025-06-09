



Retired players will work with the American Heart Association to spotlight Life's Essential 8™ to help men take charge of their health and well-being

Dallas, June 9th, 2025 – June 9th – June 15th, 2025, to help men control their heart health during Men's Health Week, where graduates of the American Heart Association (National Football League) are in the spotlight Life's Essential 8™ – 8 key factors to prevent heart disease and stroke, the major causes of death and disability among our men American Heart Association 2025 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistics Report. Life's Essential 8 is defined by the American Heart Association, a global force that will change the future of all health, including weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar/sugar management, healthy diet, avoiding smoking/nicotine exposure, and getting a proper quality sleep. "At the American Heart Association, our future is to improve what's yours. As the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke for over 100 years, we help people reach their greatest potential to lead a longer and healthier life." "With the support of the NFL Alumni Association, we meet people who encourage them to advocate for their health." A series of public service announcement videos are shared via social media to educate and inspire men to take positive steps to improve their heart health. Chaired by former NFL safe and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the NFL Alumni Alumni Association, the campaign features eight former NFL players and members of the NFL Alumni Association. Each former player highlights eight essential pillars of life to help both retired NFL players and the public understand both health risk factors and opportunities for improvement. Measures are divided into two categories that address health behaviors and health factors. Research shows that following these guidelines can lead to longer and healthier lives without chronic illness. Essential 8 of life is expressed as follows: Control your weight : Ken Coffey, former NFL safety for Washington commander and senior vice president and chief operating officer of the NFL Alumni Association;

Control Cholesterol: Brad Edwards, former NFL safety for Commander and Chief Executive of the NFL Alumni Association

Become more active: Brad Hopkins, Tennessee Titans and Houston Oilers, former NFL offensive tackles for NFL alumni

Control your blood pressure: Perry Kemp, former NFL wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers and president of the Georgia branch of NFL alumni.

Control your blood sugar levels: Former NFL offensive tackle for the New York Giants, former NFL offensive tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and NFL Alumni Association New York/New Jersey chapter

Eat more: Al Smith, former Houston Oilers NFL linebacker and lead ambassador for the NFL alumni

Get a healthy sleep: Johnnie Walker, former NFL fled for the St. Louis Cardinals and president of the Austin branch of the NFL Alumni Association

Johnnie Walker, former NFL fled for the St. Louis Cardinals and president of the Austin branch of the NFL Alumni Association Stop smoking: Former NFL wide receiver byron Williams for the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, president of the NFL Alumni Association Dallas branch. “As former athletes, we understand the importance of being proactive about health,” said Brad Edwards, former NFL All-Pro safety and NFL Alumni CEO. “We are working with the American Heart Association to highlight each of eight important measures in life to share simple steps that can reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular problems.” Visit to learn more about Life's Essential 8 and watch the player's videos. heart.org/nflalumni. ### About Americans Heart Association The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a longer, healthier world of living. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health across all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for over 100 years. Supported by more than 35 million volunteers worldwide, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for national health, and provide important resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke. By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy and care, we work tirelessly to promote health and change our lives every day. Connect with us heart.org, Facebook, x Or call 1-800-AHA-USA1. About the National Football League Alumni Association It was founded in 1967 by a small group of successful retired NFL players. NFL Alumni With chapters of 40 local NFL alumni across the nation, it is one of the oldest and most respected retired player organizations in professional sports. The NFL alumni's triple mission focuses on “care for ourselves,” “care for children,” and “care for the community.” For more information, please see www.nflalumni.org. Media enquiries: 214-706-1173 Lindsay Kotaya: [email protected] Public inquiry: 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721) heart.org and stroke.org

