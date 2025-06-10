



Vaccine skeptics, US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has removed all 17 members of the committee, which issues official government recommendations on vaccinations. Announcing the move in the Wall Street Journal editorial, Kennedy said the conflict of interest on the Immunization Advisory Committee (ACIP) is responsible for undermining trust in vaccination. “I want Americans to receive the safest vaccine possible,” Kennedy said. Doctors and health experts have criticized Kennedy's long-standing questions about the safety and efficacy of many vaccines, but at a Senate confirmation hearing he said he “will not take them away.”

On Monday, he said he was “retiring” all ACIP panel members. Eight of the 17 panelists were appointed in January 2025 on the last day of President Biden's term. Most of our members practice physicians and professionals who are obsessed with major university medical centers. Kennedy pointed out that if he hadn't removed the committee members, President Trump would not have been able to appoint a majority on the panel until 2028. “The committee is suffering from a sustained conflict of interest and is now nothing more than a rubber stamp on the vaccine.” Kennedy wrote. He argued that health authorities and pharmaceutical companies are responsible for the “crisis of public trust” that attempts to “explain” by denounce misinformation and anti-knowing attitudes. In the editorial, Kennedy cited examples from the 1990s and 2000s, claiming that conflicts of interest continued. “Most ACIP members receive significant amounts of funds from pharmaceutical companies, including marketing vaccines,” he wrote in the Wall Street Journal. The move appears to violate the assurances Kennedy gave during the confirmation hearing. Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, also a doctor, reported that he received a commitment from the health secretary that ACIP would remain “unchanged.” Cassidy wrote to X on Monday: “I've just spoken with Secretary Kennedy and I'll continue talking to him to make sure this is not true.” ACIP members must disclose conflicts of interest. Posted onlineand reject themselves from votes on decisions that they could cause conflict. “The problem isn't necessarily corrupt ACIP members,” Kennedy wrote. “We are probably aiming to serve the public interest, as they understand it. “The problem is to be immersed in a system of incentives and paradigms that lie in the industry implementing narrow industrial orthodox.” Dr. Bruce Scott, president of the American Medical Association, a specialized organization for American physicians, said that massive layoffs “overturn the transparent process that saved countless lives.” “As the ongoing outbreak of measles and the rates of daily vaccination in children decrease, this move will further promote spreading vaccine-preventable diseases,” Dr. Scott said in a statement. Kennedy did not say who he would appoint to replace board members. ACIP has a meeting scheduled for June 25th, where members will vote for vaccine recommendations for Covid, influenza, meningococcal disease, RSV and other diseases. The BBC reached out to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and ACIP Chair Dr. Helen Kip Talbott for comment.

