Chagas Disease: Here are some fatal illnesses you've never heard of

It's one of the most insidious diseases you've never heard of, but Chagas is located here in California and in 29 other states in the US

It kills more people in Latin America than malaria every year, and researchers think roughly 300,000 people in the US I have it now but don't notice it.

That's because the disease tends to be dormant for years and only knows themselves when the victim covers a terrible keel via a heart attack, stroke, or death.

Chagas disease is caused by parasites Trypanosoma cruzi, They live in bloody insects called kiss bugs. There are around 12 species of kiss bugs in the United States, and four species in California known to carry parasites. Research shows that in some places, such as Griffith Park in Los Angeles, about a third of kissing bugs have a chagas parasite in the port.

This is why teams of epidemiologists, researchers and physicians are looking for the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Label diseases as endemicmeaning that it exists consistently, in the United States, they hope that for a long time, poor rural immigrants will bring awareness, education, dialogue and potentially public health investments to diseases that have been mistakenly associated with poor rural immigrants from homes in faraway tropical countries.

“It's a disease that has been ignored and has been affecting Latinos for decades,” said Norman Beatty, a medical epidemiologist at the University of Florida and a chagas expert. “But that's also here in the US.”

“I had a Hollywood Hills kid. He said the patient hadn't travelled abroad and probably got it in his lush, wealthy neighborhood.

Parasites have also been detected in local wildlife such as wood rats, skunks and mice Griffith Parkbats, raccoons and black bears from other parts of the state.

“Kissing a bug is a pretty equal opportunity when it comes to who they eat blood from,” said Sarah Hammer, an epidemiologist at the school of veterinary and biomedical sciences at Texas A&M University.

“It means a reservoir T. Kurji It's pretty big,” she said.

California has the most people in the United States who have been infected with 70,000-100,000 Chagas disease. This is mainly because the state is home to so many people in the country where disease is endemic. But that's also because parasites and vectors live here. This means that some of those cases could be grown self-grown.

a Small research For example, the state's Department of Public Health found that 31 of the 40 human cases reported to the state between 2013 and 2023 were acquired in other countries. For the rest, health officials were unable to rule out local communication.

Chagas is not a reportable disease in California. That is, the state doesn't require doctors and healthcare systems to report and investigate, just like influenza, lyme and malaria. However, you can report it in Los Angeles and San Diego County. Los Angeles was the first county in the state to require reporting illnesses.

Between 2019 and 2023, health officials identified around 18 cases of Chagas disease in LA County, but “it's likely that more cases will not be diagnosed,” the department wrote in a statement. He said most of the cases identified were internationally infected, but some seem to have been acquired locally.

Gabriel Hammer, an entomologist at Texas A&M, said that confirming American human cases represents the “tip of the iceberg” and that no one really knows how many people are actually sick. “There is no standardized reporting system. There is no aggressive monitoring.”

Most people only find themselves sick after trying to donate blood, Hammer said.

After receiving a letter from a local donation center, Jennies Smith, a retired Florida teacher, discovered that she had it after telling her she tested positive in 2022 and that she should go see her doctor.

Smith is running now Nonprofit organizations To raise awareness of Chagas, she said it was probably obtained in 1966 when her family went to Mexico for a holiday. She went home with eyes and a high fever and was hospitalized for several weeks. Until almost 60 years later, no one found the cause of her symptoms.

Hammer says that the saliva proteins in kissing bugs can cause acute reactions such as swollen limbs, eyes, and anaphylaxis, all unrelated to disease-carrying parasites.

However, the most harmful are long-term or chronic effects. And because the disease is not well known and its symptoms are often indistinguishable from other forms of heart and organ damage, many people may be present in the offices of doctors who suffer from arrhythmia in the heart, swelling esophagus, seizures and strokes without being screened.

“The disease has definitely been diagnosed,” said Hernandez, a Kaiser psychologist. “If we screen it and catch it early, most patients can get cured. The problem is that we are not, people are dying or needing terrible, expensive care.”

Antiparasitic drugs can be used to stop the progression of the disease.

Chagas is also prevalent in dogs with similar clinical signs, heart failure, or arrhythmia.

“We see these acute infections, young dogs that could normally be puppies, or dogs under the age of 1 or 2 that have actually been adversely affected. And we'll have older dogs, and they might have heart failure.”

She said dogs often eat bugs and get sick. This gives a “dose” of parasites that are much higher than poop of some bugs during the cut.