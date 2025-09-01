Health
Chagas Disease: Here are some fatal illnesses you've never heard of
It's one of the most insidious diseases you've never heard of, but Chagas is located here in California and in 29 other states in the US
It kills more people in Latin America than malaria every year, and researchers think roughly 300,000 people in the US I have it now but don't notice it.
That's because the disease tends to be dormant for years and only knows themselves when the victim covers a terrible keel via a heart attack, stroke, or death.
Chagas disease is caused by parasites Trypanosoma cruzi, They live in bloody insects called kiss bugs. There are around 12 species of kiss bugs in the United States, and four species in California known to carry parasites. Research shows that in some places, such as Griffith Park in Los Angeles, about a third of kissing bugs have a chagas parasite in the port.
This is why teams of epidemiologists, researchers and physicians are looking for the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Label diseases as endemicmeaning that it exists consistently, in the United States, they hope that for a long time, poor rural immigrants will bring awareness, education, dialogue and potentially public health investments to diseases that have been mistakenly associated with poor rural immigrants from homes in faraway tropical countries.
“It's a disease that has been ignored and has been affecting Latinos for decades,” said Norman Beatty, a medical epidemiologist at the University of Florida and a chagas expert. “But that's also here in the US.”
“I had a Hollywood Hills kid. He said the patient hadn't travelled abroad and probably got it in his lush, wealthy neighborhood.
Parasites have also been detected in local wildlife such as wood rats, skunks and mice Griffith Parkbats, raccoons and black bears from other parts of the state.
“Kissing a bug is a pretty equal opportunity when it comes to who they eat blood from,” said Sarah Hammer, an epidemiologist at the school of veterinary and biomedical sciences at Texas A&M University.
“It means a reservoir T. Kurji It's pretty big,” she said.
California has the most people in the United States who have been infected with 70,000-100,000 Chagas disease. This is mainly because the state is home to so many people in the country where disease is endemic. But that's also because parasites and vectors live here. This means that some of those cases could be grown self-grown.
a Small research For example, the state's Department of Public Health found that 31 of the 40 human cases reported to the state between 2013 and 2023 were acquired in other countries. For the rest, health officials were unable to rule out local communication.
Chagas is not a reportable disease in California. That is, the state doesn't require doctors and healthcare systems to report and investigate, just like influenza, lyme and malaria. However, you can report it in Los Angeles and San Diego County. Los Angeles was the first county in the state to require reporting illnesses.
Between 2019 and 2023, health officials identified around 18 cases of Chagas disease in LA County, but “it's likely that more cases will not be diagnosed,” the department wrote in a statement. He said most of the cases identified were internationally infected, but some seem to have been acquired locally.
Gabriel Hammer, an entomologist at Texas A&M, said that confirming American human cases represents the “tip of the iceberg” and that no one really knows how many people are actually sick. “There is no standardized reporting system. There is no aggressive monitoring.”
Most people only find themselves sick after trying to donate blood, Hammer said.
After receiving a letter from a local donation center, Jennies Smith, a retired Florida teacher, discovered that she had it after telling her she tested positive in 2022 and that she should go see her doctor.
Smith is running now Nonprofit organizations To raise awareness of Chagas, she said it was probably obtained in 1966 when her family went to Mexico for a holiday. She went home with eyes and a high fever and was hospitalized for several weeks. Until almost 60 years later, no one found the cause of her symptoms.
Hammer says that the saliva proteins in kissing bugs can cause acute reactions such as swollen limbs, eyes, and anaphylaxis, all unrelated to disease-carrying parasites.
However, the most harmful are long-term or chronic effects. And because the disease is not well known and its symptoms are often indistinguishable from other forms of heart and organ damage, many people may be present in the offices of doctors who suffer from arrhythmia in the heart, swelling esophagus, seizures and strokes without being screened.
“The disease has definitely been diagnosed,” said Hernandez, a Kaiser psychologist. “If we screen it and catch it early, most patients can get cured. The problem is that we are not, people are dying or needing terrible, expensive care.”
Antiparasitic drugs can be used to stop the progression of the disease.
Chagas is also prevalent in dogs with similar clinical signs, heart failure, or arrhythmia.
“We see these acute infections, young dogs that could normally be puppies, or dogs under the age of 1 or 2 that have actually been adversely affected. And we'll have older dogs, and they might have heart failure.”
She said dogs often eat bugs and get sick. This gives a “dose” of parasites that are much higher than poop of some bugs during the cut.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/science/story/2025-09-01/chagas-disease-the-deadly-disease-youve-never-heard-of-but-is-here
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan: Azerbaijan and Armenia have no disagreement on the corridor of Zangezur | Baku.ws information site
- Sonny Baker tolerates the nightmare debut while South Africa dominates the first ODI | Cricket
- In the wake of Covid, Osterholm will take on “The Big One” in a new book
- How XI, with the help of Putin, could use a massive military parade to rewrite the Second World War
- Large shots and bigger smiles take Williams and Fernandez in the United States open
- Three dead among the 14 dead Kyiv in the Ukrainian capital BBC News
- Imran Khan promises a legal release, rejects political agreements
- The deadline for 50 days from Donald Trump to Russia Expire
- Nicola Sturgeon made the union “ for a long time '', says that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson
- Not for the Galang mass demonstration
- Monterey REC Center from Oak Bay to organize Open House in September
- Ukraine strike Russian bridges