The doctor has issued high levels of vaping among children around the world, saying he is confident that vaping is causing irreversible harm to his health.
Cardiologists, researchers and health experts said they are “very worried” about the harmful effects of e-cigarettes on millions of teenagers and young people, including exposure to toxins and carcinogens.
E-cigarette nicotine levels can be very high, increasing the risk of addiction and damage to the developing brain of adolescents. Experts also say children are at risk for long-term cardiovascular effects as a result of vaping at school and university.
He spoke at the annual conference of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) in Madrid, the world's largest cardiac conference, a senior cardiologist at Northway University Hospital.
She said: “I'm worried that vaping will cause irreversible harm to your child's brain and heart. Of course, you'll need to wait for long-term data, but I'm worried. I know it will increase your blood pressure, heart rate and make your arteries stiffer.”
Vaping emphasizes the cardiovascular system of a child, Løchen said. Their heart rates rise, blood vessels can constrict and stiffen the arteries in the heart over time. Repeated vaping can lead to high blood pressure, which increases the risk of developing an irregular heart rhythm, a stroke, and even a heart attack.
Løchen cited a study published last year in the New England Journal of Medicine.
When e-cigarettes heat liquids to a higher temperature, they can also release large amounts of harmful chemicals that can flow into the lungs, enter the bloodstream and penetrate the heart.
Research suggests that e-cigarette liquids can release known carcinogens such as formaldehyde and acetaldehyde when heated. These and other chemicals can damage blood vessels, promote inflammation and contribute to the risk of cardiovascular disease.
“There's an additional risk of vaping your child [compared with adults] “When it comes to the effects on the body, we know that nicotine and other factors in e-cigarettes have very detrimental effects on brain development. Not just the fetus, but from childhood to 20s. That's something we're very concerned about.”
Some children experience nicotine withdrawal, which can raise their heart rate and blood pressure when they stop vaping, Leshen told reporters after giving a presentation about e-cigarettes in Madrid.
“When children and young people start vaping, they also rely on nicotine, which can be a gateway to smoking. I'm very worried – and I'm sure vaping children and adolescents are at a higher risk of irreversible harm to their health.”
Speaking in Madrid, Professor Susanna Price, a consultant cardiologist at Royal Brompton Hospital in London and chairman of the ESC Advocacy Committee, said:
“I think there's a driving force to suggest that vaping is safe, but we don't know about it. It's my concern to replace one highly addictive substance with another substance that could have a similar profile in terms of cardiovascular risk.”
“We are pleased to announce that we are committed to providing a range of services to our customers,” said Dr. Charmaine Griffiths, CEO of the British Heart Foundation. She said the government must take action to address the level of vaping for young people. “Creating a generation that is not attractive to young people and is not going to come anytime soon.”
Steam is relatively new and evolved, so data on long-term health effects is limited. It may take several years for further effects to become clear. In the meantime, Løchen has supported a global ban on the sale of e-cigarettes.
“I think the sale of e-cigarettes around the world should be banned based on what we know now about the harmful and harmful effects of e-cigarettes,” she said. “It's been around for 15 years, 20 years. There's data. They know they're not harmless.”
