Why is it unlikely that a child with a cold gets covid?





Researchers have revealed that recent colds may actually help protect them[{” attribute=”” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>COVID-19, especially in children. By triggering the body’s natural antiviral defenses, rhinoviruses appear to “prime” the immune system to fight off SARS-CoV-2 before it takes hold. Cold Viruses May Protect Against COVID A recent study from researchers at National Jewish Health suggests that catching a common cold (most often caused by rhinoviruses) might provide short-term protection against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The findings offer new clues about why children typically show fewer symptoms than adults and may also open doors to new ways of easing the impact of respiratory infections. The work, published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, used data from the Human Epidemiology and Response to SARS-CoV-2 (HEROS) study. This national project followed more than 4,100 individuals across 1,394 households between May 2020 and February 2021. Children’s Immune Systems Offer Clues The researchers discovered that people, especially children who had recently been infected with rhinoviruses, were less likely to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the weeks that followed. The reason appears to be the body’s antiviral defenses. Rhinoviruses trigger a strong interferon response in the airways, which helps prepare the immune system to fend off other viral threats. “Our findings suggest that the immune boost from a recent cold may give the body an early advantage in fighting SARS-CoV-2 before it has a chance to take hold,” said senior author of the study Max Seibold, PhD, a researcher and Director of the Regenerative Medicine and Genome Editing Program (REGEN) at National Jewish Health. “This may help explain why children, who tend to get more colds than adults, generally experience fewer and less severe COVID cases.” Gene Activity Differences Between Kids and Adults Using thousands of self-collected nasal swabs, the team tested for both SARS-CoV-2 and other common respiratory viruses, including rhinovirus, in participants of all ages. They also analyzed airway gene expression to see how recent viral infections influenced the body’s antiviral defenses. Children were found to have higher baseline expression of interferon-related genes — proteins that act as the immune system’s first line of defense against viruses — compared to adults. While this phenomenon, known as heterologous viral interference, has been observed with other respiratory viruses, this is the first prospective study to show it may also occur with SARS-CoV-2. Not a Reason to Catch a Cold on Purpose “This doesn’t mean people should intentionally try to catch a cold,” said Camille Moore, PhD and lead author of the study at National Jewish Health. “But understanding how one virus can affect the body’s response to another could help us develop new prevention strategies, especially for vulnerable populations.” The research builds on earlier findings from the HEROS study showing that children are six times less likely than adults to develop symptomatic COVID. The new data highlights the role that both age-related immune differences and recent viral exposures may play in that protection. Reference: “The Common Cold Is Associated With Protection From SARS-CoV-2 Infections” by Camille M Moore, Elizabeth A Secor, Jamie L Everman, Ana Fairbanks-Mahnke, Nathan Jackson, Elmar Pruesse, Katrina Diener, Andrew Morin, Samuel J Arbes, Leonard B Bacharier, Casper G Bendixsen, Agustin Calatroni, William D Dupont, Glenn T Furuta, Tebeb Gebretsadik, Rebecca S Gruchalla, Ruchi S Gupta, Gurjit K Khurana Hershey, Meyer Kattan, Andrew H Liu, Stephanie J Lussier, Liza Bronner Murrison, Mari Numata, George T O’Connor, Katherine Rivera-Spoljaric, Wanda Phipatanakul, Marc E Rothenberg, Christine M Seroogy, Edward M Zoratti, Sharon Castina, Daniel J Jackson, Carlos A Camargo, Christine C Johnson, Rachel Ethridge, Sima Ramratnam, Lia Stelzig, Stephen J Teach, Alkis G Togias, Patricia C Fulkerson, Tina V Hartert, Max A Seibold and on behalf of the HEROS study team, 11 August 2025, The Journal of Infectious Diseases.

DOI: 10.1093/infdis/jiaf374 National Jewish Health researchers conducted the study in collaboration with partners from 12 cities across the United States. Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scitechdaily.com/why-kids-with-more-colds-are-less-likely-to-get-covid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos