



A 3-minute EEG test can detect memory problems associated with Alzheimer's disease long before people are usually diagnosed, raising hope that this approach will help identify people who are most likely to benefit from the new drug because of this condition. In a small test, the test flags certain memory problems in people with mild cognitive impairments, highlighting who is at higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Large group trials are underway. Fastball tests are a type of EEG (EEG) that uses small sensors on the scalp to record brain electrical activity while watching the flow of images on the screen. This test detects memory problems by analyzing the brain's automated response to images seen by a person before the test. “This shows that the new passive memory measures constructed specifically for the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease are sensitive to very high-risk individuals, but not yet diagnosed.” The trial was run at the University of Bristol, with 54 healthy adults and 52 patients suffering from mild cognitive impairment (MCI). People with MCI have problems with memory, thoughts and language, but these are usually not severe enough to prevent daily activities. Before the test, the volunteers were shown eight images and were told to name them, but were not told to remember them or look for them on the test. Researchers then recorded the participants' brain activity as they saw hundreds of images flash on the screen. Each image appeared in a third of a second, and the fifth photo was all one of eight photos I've seen before. Dr. George Stottart of the University of Bath and John Stennard, one of 54 healthy adults involved in the trial. Photo: Brace's study of dementia Scientists found that people with amnestic MCI, which greatly affects the memory of objects, responded to the test less than healthy adults and non-adult MCI people. People with Amnestic MCIs are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease than people with non-contested MCIs. This test cannot determine who will undoubtedly develop Alzheimer's disease. However, if a larger study confirms the findings, physicians can assess early which patients are at higher risk and benefit most from new Alzheimer's medications, such as donanemab and lecanemab. All the tests were done at people's homes, but it said Stothart was important to make them more accessible and reduce people's anxiety. Details are published on Brain communication. Professor Vladimir Litbach of the Queen Square Institute of Neurology at UCL said it was “an early step towards developing clinically useful tests.” The important next step, he said, is to predict how a person's condition will change over time and determine whether they can inform their treatment decisions. Dr. Julia Dudley of Alzheimer's Research UK said: “It is encouraging to see research exploring potential ways to detect memory problems early. As treatment for new Alzheimer's disease has proven to be more effective when given early in the disease, previous diagnosis is important for people to benefit this. “To investigate whether this technology can predict how memory impairment will unfold over time, it will require long-term research from a wider and diverse group of people. Memory impairment can be linked to other health conditions as well as dementia. Future research should consider how other studies will affect, consider how these tests work, and explore other diagnostic tools, such as other diagnostic tools and blood tests.”

