There are many reasons for the widespread criticism of the decision by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to cancel $500 million in MRNA vaccine research and development. In fact, stopping work, one of the most promising areas of biomedical innovation, has led to the worst end of the Covid-19 pandemic, promising treatment for even non-responsive diseases like cancer, but represents an astounding level of myopia.

One of the first Trump administration's biggest achievements, Warp Speed ​​operations, helped to compress the timeline of new vaccine developments that could take more than a decade previously Less than a year. Additionally, mRNA vaccine technology, which represents an easily modified vaccine platform that can be used in countless vaccines, is Warp Speed's most important legacy. Currently, if not based on mRNA research, the United States is more vulnerable to infectious diseases such as influenza and Covid, future pandemics, biological attacks, and other health threats. And it guides areas of research that are important for other countries, making it more difficult for Americans to access these life-saving tools.

Rather than adopting mRNA vaccines, Kennedy, a longtime opposition to vaccines, has lied based on fake data and false claims in the war on these medical tools. When announcing his unnamed decision to shut down 22 Research Programs Earlier this month, the health secretary said the government was changing funding “toward a safer, broader vaccine platform that is effective even if the virus is mutated.” However, numerous studies I've proved The mRNA vaccine reduced disease and death caused by Covid, despite the virus being mutated over the years. And they demonstrated the safety of the technology.

The Department of Health and Human Services has posted a study online that appears to justify Kennedy's claims, but the nearly 200-page document FactCheck.org“It ignored many rigorous studies showing vaccine safety and efficacy, compiled by people with a history of spreading unsupported claims about Covid-19 vaccinations and treatment.

Quick response. Being able to quickly develop safe and effective vaccines during future pandemics or other biological emergencies is key to preventing severe illness and death, and to alleviate stress in health care systems that could otherwise collapse under the load of rapidly growing patients.

Covid has taken millions of lives, disrupted society, robbed the economy, and shut down businesses and schools. But what is bad about our latest pandemic is not the most serious threat that can be imagined. Future pandemics, and certainly there will be others — or biological attacks involving pathogens specifically designed for lethal and/or infectiousness could make Covid look mild. Surprisingly, Kennedy chose to take weapons that were very effective against such threats.

Historically, efforts to develop vaccines have been hampered by the flexibility and time-consuming nature of traditional vaccine manufacturing approaches. For example, if there's a flu pandemic tomorrow, manufacturers could start and stop making vaccines immediately, but traditional flu vaccines are usually grown on eggs in a process that takes up six months. With so many plants in the world that can create such a vaccine, it may take years to increase the amount of vaccines needed to meet the potential for global demand during the pandemic. Also, if the virus mutates, the manufacturer will need to update the vaccine to meet the mutation, and will start the entire time-consuming process again.

Conversely, mRNA vaccines are modified much easier than egg-based vaccines. Once scientists know which proteins are on the surface of the pathogen a vaccine should target, manufacturers can create a vaccine that tells cells how to make that protein to target the immune system. There is no need to “grow” in eggs or other animal cells. The active ingredient in mRNA vaccines is theoretically shortening the vaccine production process every few months. This is a critical time in a rapidly moving, deadly biological crisis. Therefore, mRNA platforms can more easily meet the challenges of viral mutation and generate vaccines targeting a variety of pathogens or parts of pathogens when needed.

Covid and Beyond. While much attention has been paid to how Kennedy's mRNA decisions affect the onset of infectious disease vaccines, the Secretary's decision could also halt or delay work on other potential capabilities of mRNA-based vaccines. Imagine being diagnosed with rare and aggressive cancer. Now imagine that you're diagnosed and being told that your immune system is capable of finding and destroying all the cancer cells in your body. One outlook tailored to a patient's specific cancer, not just vaccines against cancer, is just one of the many potential applications of mRNA-based approaches scientists hope to develop. Early studies considering using mRNA vaccines to treat pancreatic cancer – historically, one of the more deadly forms of disease – a big promise. Several vaccine candidates, including those targeting high-risk melanoma and pancreatic cancer, are in advanced stages of development (i.e., phase 2 or phase 3 clinical trials).

Health and Human Services said the cancellation of 22 mRNA research and development projects is endemic to applications in respiratory pathogens and does not extend to the use of other diseases, such as cancer. But this is a false distinction. As former Trump surgeon General Jerome Adams I'm paying attentionSeveral scientific efforts were involved in the final development of mRNA vaccines. “Cutting in one area, like an infectious disease, will inevitably hinder the progress of others, including tumors,” he said. US News & World Reports. Cleavage of mRNA vaccine studies in the US is likely to have a calm effect on broader mRNA studies. Sudden cancellation of these existing projects signals researchers and businesses that it may be dangerous to carry out this type of work. And lies about the safety and efficacy of mRNA vaccines against respiratory pathogens can widen, damaging perceptions of all vaccines developed with this technology, and blocking patients from treatments that could make a difference.

By moving away from research into mRNA vaccines, the US will lose to other countries seeking to develop their own mRNA-based vaccines. China has been investing in mRNA vaccines for decades, but was unable to develop a domestic mRNA covid vaccine until the second half of the pandemic. Instead, China relied on vaccines made with an old approach made with a neutralized whole virus vaccine, which proved to ultimately have less protection than the mRNA vaccines the US had used. Researchers and businesses that once liked to work with the US to withdraw from mRNA efforts can instead rely on China and other countries that want to gain access to these technologies. Kennedy's decision raises the question of how quickly the US will have access to the most effective vaccines and treatments when the next pandemic hits.

At this point, the best hope for global preparation to combat pandemics, biological attacks, and diseases such as cancer and HIV is for other countries to increase investment in mRNA vaccines. Recognizing the highly likely and important role that such vaccines will play in future pandemics, the World Health Organization has been working to increase the number of local mRNA vaccine research and development hubs with the aim of improving access to these lifesaving tools to other countries, including low- and middle-income countries. These efforts become even more important as the United States abolishes its role as a global leader in vaccine research and development.