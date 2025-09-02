Why the surge in life expectancy has slowed down

The rise in life expectancy that defined the first half of the 20th century has lost steam. A new analysis of 23 wealthy and low death countries shows that generations born after 1939 will live longer.

However, benefits are small and cohorts for that period are not predicted to average age 100 years. In other words, expect progress. Not the average kind that has progressed for decades in the age of great grandparents.

Why life expectancy has skyrocketed

From 1900 to 1938, the average life expectancy of cohorts in rich countries rose sharply at about five and a half months with each year of birth. People born around 1900 can expect to live on average around 62 years. By the late 1930s, that number had hovered to nearly 80.

That leap wasn't magic. It came from clean water and sanitation, safer births, vaccineantibiotics, better nutrition, and reduced mortality from infections – especially infancy and childhood. When many people stop dying young, the average shoots.

Since 1939, longevity has slowed down

For those born after 1939, the slopes will be flat. Depending on the statistical model, the gain will be reduced to approximately 2-3-5 months per year of birth. Although lifespans are still rising, we harvested “low hanging fruits.”

In these countries, infant and child mortality rates are already very low, so even further advances depend on pushing back deaths at older ages – slowing down Heart diseasecancer, dementia, diabetes, chronic pulmonary disease.

The work tends to increase with caution, including better prevention, previous diagnosis, safer surgery, and stable drug improvement.

Even if survival at older ages was improved with the PACE Current Models project, which doubled the number of survival, this study suggests that the benefits of early 20th century turbocharges still do not replicate.

The way behind longevity

An important strength of this study is that it focuses on the average life expectancy of the cohort (the average life expectancy of people born in the same year). This is not a lifetime period, a snapshot of mortality rates for a calendar year.

Cohort predictions are not skewed by short-term shocks as they track how risk evolves across generational life courses.

The author pulled out from Human mortality database Six independent prediction techniques were implemented to stress-test the results. The story remained the same, with the model and the country. It's still climbing.

There are 100 generations shortages

This is the result of the heading. On average, cohorts born in these high-income environments after 1939 are not expected to reach 100.

That doesn't mean there aren't many Centenaryans. There are many of them as medicines and standard of living improve.

However, the average across birth cohorts does not reach three digits. Even those born in 1980, even in generations who benefited from modern cardiology, oncology, trauma care and safer cars, the projection curves do not reach the 100-year average.

Costs to delay progress

A world with slow lifespans still requires planning. Many pension plans, retirement age, and healthcare budgets implicitly assume that early century momentum will continue. If the pace is mild, these assumptions should be updated.

For individuals, it is a nudge to confirm the real expectations you may have borrowed from an era of dramatic improvements in your grandparents. Financial planning, timing of retirement, and long-term care decisions should reflect stable, progressive benefits rather than another once-in-century leap.

There are also policy messages hidden in trendlines. Public health was able to bring about grand benefits with some extensive interventions when a major victory came from eliminating early deaths.

Now, efforts are crushing chronic diseases: massive blood pressure and LDL reduction smoking and harmful drinking, obesity and diabetes control, air cleaning, and closing the gaps due to income and education.

These efforts are not flashy, but they move on average in the only way that works in a mature health system – slowly, year by year.

Predictions may continue to change

The projection of lifespan is not a prophecy. Over the past few years alone, we have shown how unexpected things can shake up trends. Opioids and alcohol The same was done in some groups.

Similarly, breakthroughs can bending the curve – better cancer screening and treatment, safer and more effective obesity therapy, opposite advances dementia.

The point of the new work is not to declare them from the table. It's about setting a realistic baseline. If anything transformative doesn't arrive, don't bank back to early century speeds.

Building a healthier future

Lean on attractive fundamentals. It will continue to tighten control of hypertension and diabetes. Makes people more easily and cheaper to eat nutritious foods and get their bodies moving.

Expand vaccinations and evidence-based screenings. Cleans the air and reduces risks to the workplace and the road. All three are deeply entangled with chronic illnesses, so we invest in primary care, community health, and mental health.

Also, fairness is unforgiving. The biggest and fastest longevity benefits available today come from bringing the worst off closer to the best.

Headlines aren't the end of progress. That means that decades ago, a huge and easy era of victory was over. A longer, healthier life is still within reach.

They arrive as they have been since the mid-century. One risk factor is managed, one drug adherence improves, one neighborhood air is slightly cleaned, one prevention program reaches people who actually need it. The long-lived rocket phase has passed. This is the era of stable craftsmanship.

This study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

