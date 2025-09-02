fOr decades, Antidepressants It was the cornerstone of Mental health Treatment in the UK. For that long they have been highly condemned – symptoms of debilitating or addiction, or considered “zombie drugs” that numbly and erase your personality. More people now I'm taking antidepressants More than ever: In fact, record number. In the UK, 8.89 million adults (nearly one in six) have been prescribed. This is a slight increase from 8.6 million people the previous year. However, while prescriptions are surged, parallel issues are becoming more difficult to ignore: Patients try to stop taking them?

Or specifically, what happens when you try to stop taking SSRIs? Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors – The most common type of antidepressant. This class of drugs – you may recognize citalopram and fluoxetine (Prozac) – is not only defined depression but, anxiety Disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and even chronic pain.

Compared to old drugs to treat the same disease, they are much safer and, as many people discover, are adept at relieving the overwhelming symptoms that can stop us in our trucks when it comes to daily functioning.

They are also readily accessible and roughly seem to work very well for most people. Approximately a third of the prescribed SSRIs were found to be in complete remission of symptoms and another third “significant improvement” during long-term treatment, according to a meta-analysis published by Cambridge University Press.

Research also shows a 58% reduction in recurrence and a measurable improvement in quality of life for many. But they have also long occupied the complex spaces of society and psychiatry.

Despite the clinical distinction between dependence and withdrawal, they are often portrayed as overprescribing or “addictive.” Especially in the US, they can mercilessly intertwin with conspiracy theory. Often they are the focus of “scandals” suppressed by “big pharma” and longstanding objections in psychiatry that criticize the use of antipsychotics.

Their popularity growth cannot be separated from the cultural moment surrounding SSRI in the 1990s, the “Prozac nation.” Approved for use in the late '80s, the drug was sold as safe, effective and without the sedative or addictive elements of its predecessor's alternative. Sales skyrocketed and as the millennium approached, they believed depression was simply a “chemical imbalance” and was widely contested, widely contested, that it could be fixed with simple blue and white pills.

But decades after Prozac first collided with the shelf, it's an experience that has left them, now a central stage. Once rejected or minimized, it is firmly on the radar of both patients and clinicians, raises new questions about how to prescribe and manage these medications.

Now most people who come across SSRIs or have taken them know that stopping them is an absolute no and that it is much more likely to lead to symptoms ranging from dizziness and “brain zap” to insomnia, panic attacks and emotional instability. Others experience flu-like symptoms, stomach cramps, or strange dreams. In some cases, this can lead to suicide.

“Hyperbolic tapering” has recently become part of the exclusion removal, especially for those who have been at SSRIS for many years, and forms the basis for a program called Outro, pioneered by Dr. Mark Horowitz, a London-based Australian psychiatrist and researcher. His own attempt to taperate antidepressants ended with insomnia and dedy.

“I wasn't a happy person in my early 20s,” he explains. “It had nothing to do with my dissatisfaction with the course I was taking at university. I was given an American antidepressant, or an American Lexapro. This was taken for many years. I got my PhD on how antidepressants work at Kings University in London. It's pretty amazing, because I've never heard of it before.”

Horowitz says he vaguely wondered whether some of the less pleasant symptoms he had been experiencing, like fatigue, were due to the SSRI he was taking. “So I did it for months with something I thought was a very slow way, much slower than the great guidelines recommend.

“And when I got to a very low dose, my world basically exploded. I struggled with sleep. But the worst thing was to wake up in the morning with a full-scale, fearful state of the morning, just like I was being chased by wildlife.”

He returned to drugs for several months, did more research and eventually developed a theory of hyperbolic tapering called the Horowitz-Taylor method, as it was developed.

“Essentially, you'll escape from the antidepressant very slowly over a few months, sometimes over a few years, then down in very small amounts to a very small final dose before stopping. “You'll need to use liquids to make up for a much smaller reduction.”

Horowitz says, “There are complex chemical reasons for that. Essentially, very small doses of these drugs have a much greater impact than you would expect.” “It takes an effort to get from 50mg to 5mg,” he explains. “To go from 5mg to zero, you have to start over again.”

He believes the medical community is underestimating the problem.

Nice updated its depression guidance two years ago, but now recommends tapering antidepressants “for weeks or months.”

We must be careful to balance the popularity of ideas with the truth. Yes, doctors make mistakes, but so do advocates, patients, businesses and scientists. Consultant psychiatrist Ben Janaway

Some of the reasons are evidence. Patient reports are convincing, but high quality clinical data is still thin. 2023 Jama Psychiatry Analysis shows limited evidence that ultraslow tapers are required in most cases. Many people stop well on a standard schedule without long-term pain. As Dr. Jauhar, a psychiatrist, pointed out, the challenge is to solve who needs an expanded taper and who does not.

Much of this depends on the individual, but it's muddy water. People who leave SSRIs and suffer from symptoms of mental unhealth, say they feel “gas” through GPS. GPS says depression and anxiety are coming back when they are away from drugs and suffering with withdrawal symptoms. In reality, it's a very difficult call. And medicines should not be considered a miraculous treatment of any kind. Most of the time, it's not just a daily pill to successfully treat mental illness.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr. Ben Janaway points out that finding the difference between withdrawal and recurrence requires clinical expertise, and the two should not be confused. He acknowledges that the withdrawal could be serious and supports a more personalized tapering.

In Canada, the guidelines now recognize that up to 50% of long-term users may experience discontinuation symptoms. The study reported moderate to severe withdrawal in two-thirds of SSRIS over more than three years, and in June a study from the University of British Columbia noted that a reassessment of prescribing practices is necessary, particularly in primary care, suggesting that a distinction is needed between withdrawal and recurrence of mental illness.

However, Janaway also points out that we need to be careful about the Scarmonging rhetoric that presents SSRI as a scandal. “You have to be careful to balance the popularity of ideas with the truth,” he warns. “Yes, doctors make mistakes, but so do advocates, patients, businesses, scientists.

“There is no risk-free, no outcome treatment. Treatment is mostly a balance between the ideal of solving symptoms and the reality of the creation of others.”

Janaway also raises costs questions. Horowitz's version of Outro Tapering programme runs through an NHS clinic in northeast London and is open for referrals from all GPS in the UK, but his subscription-based US programme can cost up to $300 per month, with patients potentially taking up to two years. In the UK, liquid formulations are often very expensive, he adds.

There are also broader practical questions. Large-scale implementation of hyperbolic tapering requires changes to prescribing practices, pharmacy provision and GP training. Furthermore, it is extremely difficult and unrealistic for the patient themselves.

What is clear is that withdrawal deserves much more recognition than ever before. It could mean more flexible prescribing options for a variety of patients with different needs using liquids and small doses, as proposed by Horowitz. There are clear cases for more investments and, importantly, better training for physicians on mental health conditions that are increasing at most ages. The rise of services like outros shows that sometimes leaving antidepressants can be as complicated as starting them.

Ultimately, SSRIs are an important tool for many in treating mental illnesses that can change or even save lives. But in all of us, in terms of how they work and our understanding of how they work, there is a long way to go with more conversation and more nuances. And what's important is a healthcare system that is ready to help people struggling at every stage of their journey.

