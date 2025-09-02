Highlights of new reviews that need menopause support for people with autism





A new evidence review conducted by Swansea University scholars to better understand the menopause-related experiences and needs of people with autism revealed a significant gap in knowledge, support, and healthcare delivery, identifying the need for targeted resources and interventions. Dr. Amy Grant from the College of Health and Social Care. review It is published on Autism in adulthood Journal conducted a systematic search of academic research and direct accounts to explore the experiences of people with autism. menopause. She identified three important findings: Lack of knowledge about menopause. Experiences of widespread menopause and inadequate treatment of menopause symptoms. This review showed that people with autism often don't notice when they start experiencing menopause symptoms. Online Forum and Peer Group He played an important role in helping people learn about menopause transitions and share their experiences. Second, this review suggested that there are various menopause symptoms reported by people with autism Mental health challengescognitive problems, fatigue, poor function, sleep disorders, warm flashes, night sweats. These are similar to those seen in the general group of people experiencing menopause, but we find that people with autism have an increased sensitivity to sensory, sometimes leading to greater overwhelm and distress. Two studies found that people with autism had worse menopause than non-automatic people. Some participants stated that menopause symptoms affect how they felt about their work, their relationships, and their own. Finally, our analysis identified the treatment and support experienced by people with autism differ significantly from many people using non-medical coping strategies such as increased rest. Most interactions with healthcare professionals were described as negative, with few participants trying hormone replacement therapy (HRT). This review identified several areas where there was no adequate research. The impact of menopause on underserved groups within the autism community

Urenogenital symptoms, including urinary incontinence

Use and effectiveness of HRT

Develop and test tools to support people with autism during menopause Dr. Grant said, “My reviews show that high quality, collaborative resources are needed to help autistic people prepare and navigate menopause. I also think that peer support models need to be investigated and evaluated, and training and information to provide appropriate care to people with autism during this life stage.” “There is an urgent need to recognize the various communication and access needs that autistic people have during menopause. It is important for medical professionals to focus on the additional barriers to autism,” said Willow Holloway, director of Autism UK and one of the study's authors. People with autism It is essential that you have lived experience and that solutions are co-developed. ” detail:

Amy Grant et al. transition of autism and menopause: a systematic review of mixed methods; Autism in adulthood (2025). doi:10.1177/25739581251369452. www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1177/25739581251369452 Provided by

Swansea University





