Common nasal antihistamine sprays may prevent community infections, trial show

Over-the-counter nose sprays that have been used for years as a safe and effective treatment for seasonal allergies can potentially be possible Prevents symbiotic infectionaccording to the results of clinical trials released on Tuesday.

Antihistamine azelastine functions as antiviral against a variety of respiratory infections. Influenza, RSV and Viruses that cause covidmore and more research has been shown.

German scientists at Saarland University Hospital recruited 450 adults, primarily in their early 30s. The first group of 227 participants tested a puff of nose spray on each nostril three times a day. The other 223 were instructed to do the same, but used placebo spray.

All participants were given COVID rapid tests twice a week for almost two months. Ultimately, the incidence of symbiotic infections in the azelastine group was 2.2%, significantly lower than the 6.7% infection rate in the placebo group.

Azelastine also appeared to reduce the incidence of other symptomatic respiratory infections, generally in this study Published at JAMA Internal Medicinefound.

Researchers said there is not entirely certain why azelastine appears to be effective in limiting symbiotic infections, but suggested it could bind to the nasal mucosa virus.

Another possibility is that azelastin interacts with the ACE2 receptor. This is the preferred entry point that Covid viruses use to access human cells, preventing it from preventing latching.

“Our findings suggest that azelastine serves as a scalable, commercial prevention against covid, especially in high-risk environments such as high-cost indoor events and travel.

There were restrictions on the trial. This means that all participants were young and relatively healthy, he said.

Valz has azelastine Vaccination alternativesand greater research was needed before it was recommended as a routine precaution for the public, particularly vulnerable groups.

Dr. William Messer, an associate professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at Oregon Health & Science University, described the findings as “rationally convincing” as a way to reduce overall risk, but he focused on the intense regimen of daily sprays used in the trial.

He wondered if it would be easier to wear a mask to prevent Covid infection.

“Masks can be more troublesome and annoying, but they may be easier to follow than remembering three nose sprays every day,” Messer said.

Still, “I don't discourage anyone who wants to try it,” he said.

Other researchers sought more data to show that sprays are effective in high-risk groups, such as elderly people and immunocompromised patients who need the most measures to prevent infection.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, professor at UCSF Health of Infectious Diseases, said Azelastine could find a niche as an additional covid blocking tool for people who are already using sprays for seasonal allergies, but he felt there was insufficient evidence to support it more widely.

“While it's promising, I don't think it's the best time to recommend this to block this,” he wrote in an email. “For those over 65, I still continue to recommend the vaccine as the number one defense against Covid.”

However, Chin-Hong said the results of the trial further signify that nasal mucosa could become a key target for future vaccines against Covid and other respiratory viruses as a better way to block infection.

” Current Covid vaccine Obviously, don't do a great job of protecting you from infection,” he said. While there are widely used in the flu and there are ongoing research on mucosal vaccines for the coronavirus, we need to continue advocating for federal prioritization and support for these initiatives. ”