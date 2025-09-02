Enhancement of compensatory retinal blood flow of cognitively normal apoEε4 carriers.

This study identified a significant reduction in the FAZ region and central blood flow density of RPCs in APOEε4 carriers compared to non-carriers, but increased foveal flow density in both SVC and DVC. In particular, parameters such as AI, FD, and retinal blood flow in both the lateral retina and the villiar membrane showed no significant differences between the two groups. Previous studies have shown that female carriers with APOEε4 experience earlier cognitive decline compared to male counterparts19. Considering these gender differences, further stratified analyses were performed. Gender analysis showed larger FAZ regions of male and female apoeε4 non-carrier compared to male carriers.

Furthermore, based on individual analyses of the FAZ region, SUP_FOVEA, DEEP_FOVEA, and RPC_IN, we developed a statistically robust ROC model that can effectively distinguish APOEε4 carriers from controls. The FAZ parameter achieved the highest AUC value. Furthermore, we performed ROC curve analysis on multiple modalities and found that multimodal ROC models of FAZ area, SUP_FOVEA, and DEEP_FOVEA have strong AUCs to distinguish groups.

Our study found that retinal blood flow was significantly increased in APOEε4 carriers. We found this to contradict the conclusions of previous studies showing that retinal blood flow perfusion is reduced in patients with AD patients.20,twenty one,twenty two. This discrepancy can be attributed to variations in research design, population characteristics, or stage of disease. For example, all participants in our study were healthy individuals without significant vascular risk factors, but previous studies often focused on cognitively impaired or populations with pre-existing vascular lesions. Furthermore, differences between imaging techniques and data analysis methods may also explain different results.

APOEε4 is one of the major genetic risk factors for AD, and its effects on blood flow are complex, multifaceted, reflecting dynamic and adaptive processes. In cognitively normal apoEε4 carriers, alleles can induce increased retinal blood flow through various compensatory mechanisms. First, reduction in perfusion can cause a retinal autoregulatory response, leading to macular edema and neovascularizationtwenty three,twenty four. Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) is upregulated under hypoxic conditions plays a pivotal role in this processtwenty three,twenty five. VEGF promotes increased blood flow by increasing endothelial cell survival and modulating vascular permeability26. In particular, studies have demonstrated that VEGF treatment can alleviate cognitive impairment and improve cerebral ischemic function in both early and late stages of AD pathology in APOEε4 female mice.27,28. Furthermore, the metabolic demands of APOEε4 carriers in brain and retinal tissues may be increased29encourages local blood vessels to dynamically adapt to these requirements. This indication is mediated by mechanisms such as the short-term activation of endothelial nitric oxide synthase (ENOS) that promotes blood supply.30,31. Furthermore, metabolic activity of neurons can affect blood flow regulation. Interactions between neurons and vessels can induce vasodilation through neurogenic signaling, further enhancing local blood flow31,32,33.

In the late stages of AD, APOEε4 is involved in mutually reinforced malicious cycles with cerebrovascular dysfunction via multidimensional pathological mechanisms, and can be summarized as three interconnected pathological axes. First, ApoEε4 disrupts vascular homeostasis via a dual pathway. On the one hand, it activates the NF-κB pathway to permanently induce the secretion of proinflammatory factors such as TNF-α and IL-6.34,35leads to endothelial dysfunction, characterized by a decreased vasodilation ability and an abnormally increased vascular permeability.36. On the other hand, it suppresses enos activity and significantly reduces the synthesis of nitric oxide (NO), a key mediator of vasodilation.30,37. This double insult synergistically induces microvascular pathology and cerebral hypoperfusion, giving rise to the pathological basis of ischemic injury. Second, in the blood-brain barrier (BBB) ​​- lipid metabolism axis, ApoEε4 activates cyclophilin A in pericytes, causing the NF-κB/MMP-9 cascade38thereby compromising the structural integrity of the BBB. At the same time, this genotype promotes dysregulation of lipid metabolism and promotes abnormal accumulation of atherogenic lipoproteins39,40. Such double structural metabolic damage significantly exacerbates cerebrovascular degeneration. In particular, APOEε4 carriers in AD often show a decrease in cardiac output.41suggesting that systemic hemodynamic changes may accelerate cerebral vascular damage through brain systematic circulatory binding mechanisms. Third, in the Aβ-vascular interaction axis, ApoEε4 significantly impairs β-amyloid (Aβ) clearance efficiency via dysregulated low-density lipoprotein receptor-associated protein 1 (LRP1).42,43,44,45leads to Aβ deposition around the blood vessels. These amyloid plaques synergistically amplify vascular pathology by activating the oxidative stress pathway and upregulating endothelin-1 expression.46,47,48It ultimately leads to decompensation of cerebrovascular autoregulation49. This multi-target cascade mechanism reveals that APOEε4 not only directly accelerates neurodegeneration in late AD, but also promotes disease progression by constructing a vaso-metabolic inflammatory network. The complexity of its pathological mechanism suggests an intervention that combines interventions targeting vascular protection, inflammatory regulation, and lipid metabolism balance.

Although no significant sex-based differences in retinal blood flow were found among APOEε4 carriers, we show that APOEε4 carriers in women exhibit significant gender-specific differences in AD progression, indicating different patterns of cognitive decline and pathological mechanisms compared to men. Research shows that female airlines are at a higher risk of transitioning from normal cognitive states to mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and AD.50,51may be closely related to hormonal fluctuations and imbalances in metabolic compensation. During postmenopausal menopause to menopause, lower estrogen levels promote amyloid deposition, reduce brain glucose metabolism, and reduce grey and white matter volume52. At the same time, compensatory hemodynamics and metabolic regulation occurs, such as increased brain blood flow and strengthening ketone metabolism.53. In particular, the cerebrovascular system of female carriers shows dynamic vulnerability54,55Hormonal fluctuations during the menopause cycle lead to a temporary decrease in blood flow56,57postmenopausal compensatory increase in cerebral blood flow can exacerbate metabolism dysregulation and promote advertising progression57.

In addition to hemodynamic changes, immunopathological mechanisms further highlight the unique vulnerability of female apoeε4 carriers. Their immune systems exhibit paradoxical activation states with a significant elevation of proinflammatory factors (e.g., IL-17, IL-1) along with upregulated immunosuppressive factors (e.g., IL-10, TGF-β).58. This suggests that compensatory immunosuppression is insufficient to combat excessive neuroinflammation. Furthermore, abnormal expression of immune checkpoint molecules (e.g. LAG3, PD-1) reflects immune cell fatigue, which may promote neuronal damage58. Critical, hormone-immunity interactions form an important pathological loop. Postmenopausal estrogen decline regulates microglial function and increases susceptibility to Aβ pathology51,59Creates a self-enhancing cycle of “metabolic dysregulated immune activation – neuroinflammation.” However, similar to the specific regulatory role of APOEε4 in these processes, the temporal and spatial relationships between hemodynamic changes and immune responses have not been elucidated through integrated multiomic studies.

Our study reveals significant changes in retinal hemodynamics between APOEε4 carriers and provides new insights into the role of APOEε4 in the early pathology of AD. In particular, changes in dynamic parameters of retinal blood flow indicate the potential as a novel biomarker for early diagnosis of AD. The ROC model developed in this study effectively distinguishes between APOEε4 carriers and control groups. This model serves as an objective detection tool with important clinical application values ​​for early advertising screening.

This study has several limitations. First, its cross-sectional design makes it difficult to establish a causal temporal relationship between APOEε4-related hemodynamic changes and AD pathology, requiring validation through longitudinal follow-up studies. Second, excluding subjects with vascular risk factors may limit the applicability of the findings to high-risk AD populations. Third, variations in retinal imaging instruments and different analytical algorithms can affect the comparability of results, highlighting the need for standardized detection protocols. Finally, the sample size of the study was small and there was no detailed investigation into the specific mechanisms behind the differences in retinal vasculature between groups.