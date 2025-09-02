If you asked most Americans, they'll probably tell you that one global pandemic for a lifetime is one more than they wanted. They don't think about the next one.

However, Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), MPH, mistakes made during the emergency phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, and lessons learned, provide an opportunity to explore how future pandemics can unfold, caused by future pandemics caused by viruses that have died more than SARS-COV-2.

in Big things: How we must prepare for a future fatal pandemicOsterholm and his co-author and longtime collaborator Mark Olshaker interweaved two threads. One is to assess how the Covid-19 pandemic has been dealt with by the US government and public health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

Osterholm said it was the culmination of a project that began early in the pandemic, and that he and Orshaker have recognized many mistakes being made and have written several op-eds critical of the federal response.

“At that point, I realized that when this pandemic finally ended, I needed to write a book about what lessons to learn,” he said in a upcoming episode of the Osterholm Update Podcast.

Along the way, Osterholm and Orshekar are tackling many of the most notable controversies that have come to dominate national debates about the pandemic, from lockdowns and school closures to communications disruptions to debates over masking and vaccine mandates. The aim was not to emphasize or hold mistakes accountable, but to understand lessons that could be drawn from those mistakes and applied to the next pandemic.

“Some of the problems we encountered collectively were structural and not quick or easy to resolve,” writes Osterholm and Olshaker. “But if you have the opportunity to win a microbial war, all of them have to be dealt with.”

“Amazing mystery story”

The next pandemic is the focus of other chains in the book, a “thinking experiment” developed by Osterholm and Orshekar, following the path of virtual viruses derived from Somalia, quickly jumping to refugee camps near Kenya, spreading like wildfires around the world. The virus, which was eventually labeled SARS-COV-3, combines the infectivity of SARS-COV-2 with the lethality of the original SARS virus (which caused a global outbreak in 2003) and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus.

“What happens if there's a virus that's capable of getting infected like Covid but has the ability to kill like Mers and SARS?” asks Osterholm, a regent professor of public health at the University of Minnesota and a donated chairman of President McNight. “And even if we believe it, we now found a virus in a bat in a cave in China. It has that structure. So this is not just science fiction. We know that these viruses actually exist.”

This scenario describes the impact of viruses spreading and wreaking havoc around the world, but also delves into reactions from the role of the US and global officials, the masses and the media. For many readers, it may feel like they're going back to early 2020.

Orshaker says he wanted to create a “nightmare scenario” that is realistic and scientifically plausible, not overkill. He compares it to the true crime book he co-authored.

“What we have here is a great mystery story, it's public health and highly technical drama,” he says.

