MICHIGAN, USA – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources shared Tuesday a case of a first-time surgical hemorrhagic disease in 2025. The disease was discovered in several free white tail deer in Eaton, Jackson, Van Buren and Washtenau counties, and the EHD virus was confirmed thanks to work in the DNR Wildlife Health Section, Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Research Institute, and Southeast Cooperative Wildlife Disease Research. The DNR said EHD is a viral, sometimes fatal, disease that can affect white-tailed deer in Michigan. Loose or chewing fly communicates illness by chewing. Deer cannot communicate illnesses directly to each other. Michigan's wildlife regulator said there is no evidence that humans, pets or other Michigan wildlife can contract for the EHD virus. Venison harvested in areas affected by EHD is safe for consumption, but the Michigan DNR said it is not recommended to consume visible, diseased animals. Michigan DNR said health deer harvested from areas where EHD resides is still safe. “For the past few years, when we check EHD, we have usually only affected one or a number of counties,” said Brent Rudolph, Deer, Elk, and Moose Management Specialist at DNR Wildlife Division. “Occasionally localized outbreaks were detected in more than dozens of counties, including 30 in 2012.” EHD usually affects deer from late summer to late autumn, and can occur in years with wet spring and hot, dry summers. The first frost usually kills the midge population, which stops the transmission of the disease. Report a sick or dead deer If you find a deer who appears to have contracted or died in EHD, we recommend submitting a report of the diseased wildlife through the DNR The eyes of the field online system. Wildlife experts say they often find sick and dead deer in and around waters. Deer infected with EHD due to high fever or dehydration will lower their body temperature, keep them hydrated and look for water. Visible symptoms of EHD in deer include lethargy, disorientation, lameness, or appearing unresponsive, but these are also symptoms of other deer diseases and injuries. Deer infected with EHD may exhibit bloody discharge from the nose and mouth, swollen or blue tongue, eyelids, and swelling around the neck and head. EHD can only be confirmed by testing by a qualified lab. While there is no need to continue testing for the virus once EHD is confirmed in the county, the DNR encourages people to continue reporting suspicious cases online to track the full extent of the outbreak. Minimum impact on expected deer populations Deer mortality can be severe in small areas and local effects can be felt for years, but overall, EHD outbreaks have not been shown to have a significant long-term effect on deer populations. Deer, elk and moose management experts from the DNR Wildlife Division said not all deer in the outbreak contracts for EHD, and not all deer who get EHD die. “Deer who tolerate deinflammatory hemorrhagic diseases develop immunity to the virus and do not show any occurrence in the same area in consecutive years,” Rudolph said. More detections will be shared in the DNR when samples are submitted from additional counties EHD website. You can learn more about hemorrhagic diseases like white tail deer tuna here.

