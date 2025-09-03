Women in the '70s were the first human case of Massachusetts' West Nile virus this year, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said.
The woman was exposed to Middlesex County.
“The West Nile virus can become a very serious illness, and its presence in mosquitoes remains in Massachusetts now,” said Dr. Robbie Goldstein, Secretary of Public Health. “September will bring cool air and return to school for many in the state, but the risk of WNV will rise for some time. Residents should take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.”
The state's first Western Nile virus-positive mosquito this year was announced on June 17th. This season, there have been 319 West Nile virus-positive mosquito samples so far, including Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Middlesex, Norfolk, Palimos, Safelk, Waurok and Norfolk. There was also one goat that was infected with the West Nile virus this year.
The risk of the West Nile virus is high in 10 municipalities in Suffolk and Middlesex counties and moderate in 193 municipalities in Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Usestert County.
This year, there have been 18 samples of Eastern Encephalitis-positive mosquitoes, with no cases of human or animal.
The West Nile virus can infect people of all ages, but people over the age of 50 are at a higher risk of severe illness. While most people who have been bitten by an infected mosquito will not experience symptoms, about 20% of infected people can experience symptoms such as fever, headache, body pain, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands.
People can also develop skin rashes on the chest, stomach and back.