The first human case of the West Nile virus was confirmed by mass.





Women in the '70s were the first human case of Massachusetts' West Nile virus this year, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said. The woman was exposed in Middlesex County. “The West Nile virus can become a very serious illness, and its presence in mosquitoes remains in Massachusetts now,” said Dr. Robbie Goldstein, Secretary of Public Health. “September will bring cooler air and return to school for many in the state, but the risk of WNV will be high for some time. Residents must take precautions to avoid mosquito bites,” Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester counties. There was also one goat that was infected with the West Nile virus this year. The risk of the West Nile virus is high in 10 municipalities in Suffolk and Middlesex counties, and is in medium Bristol, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worthester Counties Counties Counties Counties Counties Counties Counties Counties. So far this year there have been no human or animal cases. The West Nile virus can infect people of all ages, but people over the age of 50 are at a higher risk of severe illness. While most people who have been bitten by an infected mosquito will not experience symptoms, about 20% of infected people can experience symptoms such as fever, headache, body pain, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands. Women in the '70s were the first human case of Massachusetts' West Nile virus this year, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said. The woman was exposed to Middlesex County. “The West Nile virus can become a very serious illness, and its presence in mosquitoes remains in Massachusetts now,” said Dr. Robbie Goldstein, Secretary of Public Health. “September will bring cool air and return to school for many in the state, but the risk of WNV will rise for some time. Residents should take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.” The state's first Western Nile virus-positive mosquito this year was announced on June 17th. This season, there have been 319 West Nile virus-positive mosquito samples so far, including Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Middlesex, Norfolk, Palimos, Safelk, Waurok and Norfolk. There was also one goat that was infected with the West Nile virus this year. The risk of the West Nile virus is high in 10 municipalities in Suffolk and Middlesex counties and moderate in 193 municipalities in Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Usestert County. This year, there have been 18 samples of Eastern Encephalitis-positive mosquitoes, with no cases of human or animal. The West Nile virus can infect people of all ages, but people over the age of 50 are at a higher risk of severe illness. While most people who have been bitten by an infected mosquito will not experience symptoms, about 20% of infected people can experience symptoms such as fever, headache, body pain, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands. People can also develop skin rashes on the chest, stomach and back.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcvb.com/article/west-nile-virus-middlesex-county-human-case/65962007 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos