Colorado is seeing the worst measles years in 30 years as the number of cases rises to 27

DENVER – Colorado is experiencing the worst measles years in 30 years after five additional cases of the highly contagious virus were confirmed in Mesa County on Labor Day weekend.

On Saturday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced further exposure to preventable diseases, but did not mention additional cases in the county. Only after Denver7 looked it up State Measles Case Information Web Page It turns out that the state is adding additional cases to the tally. The total so far has reached 27 this year.

The last time Colorado saw the virus was in 1995, and the state was Reported 26 of the year To the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On average, Colorado sees two cases from scratch each year.

State health officials said people may have been exposed to Fulty's pizza joint on Saturday. between Friday, August 22nd and Wednesday, August 27th, at gas stations, music stores and hospitals at Grand Junction.

Anyone who was in the following locations at the date and time listed may be exposed and should be monitored for symptoms of measles for the next two weeks.

What if you believe you are exposed

Those who are likely to have been exposed, especially those who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, should monitor symptoms for 21 days and avoid public gatherings and high-risk settings, health officials said in a news release.

In this latest exposure, state health officials said potentially exposed people could develop symptoms between August 31st and September 5th.

Symptoms to be aware of include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. This starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body about 3-5 days after the initial symptoms begin. People with measles are transmitted four days before and four days after the rash appears.

Most people recover within two or three weeks of contracting the virus, but there is a risk of complications from diseases, such as ear infections, seizures, and pneumonia. Immune amnesiabrain damage, and ultimately death.

Measles only spreads from people who show symptoms. It's not spreading from people who aren't sick, state health officials said.

Denver7 is closely following confirmed cases of measles in Colorado amid a diverse outbreak of the virus in the US this year. Check out the timeline map below to see in detail where the cases so far have appeared.

Health officials say people who are not exposed to the virus can take the MMR vaccine to prevent infection 72 hours after exposure (but before symptoms are present) to prevent it (but before symptoms are present). He added that immunoglobulins (IGs) may also be used in some circumstances if administered within six days of exposure.

Two-dose series of MMR vaccines It is 97% effective against infectionif exposed to the virus, about 3 out of 100 people could become infected. According to the CDC. According to state health officials, vaccinated individuals usually develop milder symptoms and are less likely to spread it to others.

Those who received a measles vaccination before 1968 should talk to their health care providers Probably about getting a booster This is because the vaccine used before that year was not very effective.

Changing the way Cdphe is reported to the public as paralyzed

State health officials told Denver 7 they have not released information on five new cases in Mesa County. Reported last month by Denver7the other two were secondary cases linked to previously published exposure sites in the area.

“The newly reported cases are related to known exposures. We have not identified the spread of community of unknown causes resulting from the first case reported in mid-August,” a CDPHE spokesperson said in an email to Denver7 on Tuesday.

Going forward, details of new measles cases, such as person age, travel and vaccination status, will not be included in further exposure alerts, the spokesman said, “Reveal information is the most important public health details.”

News releases containing more information on additional cases will be booked for more “significant events,” such as large or multi-county outbreaks, further evidence of community spread, or changes in the way CDPHE exposures are reported, the spokesman added.

“The alerts allow Coloradan to get the information they need most quickly, where the exposure occurs and what actions they take,” they said.

So far, Colorado has confirmed cases of the virus in Adams (4), Arapahoe (5), Archuleta (1), Boulder (1), Denver (4), El Paso (4), Mesa (7) and Pueblo (1) counties. Most are in unvaccinated individuals.