Health
These two drinks can make you grey and b
What is in your cup may work against what is on your head.
a Sweeping new scientific reviews It suggests that two of America's favorite drinks may be quietly interfering with your scalp – hair loss and burn early grey over and over.
But before pouring the drink into the drain, there is hope. Simple and widely available supplements can help save the strands.
Over 80% of men and almost half of women in the US experience significant hair loss throughout their lifetimes. Nyu Langone Health.
Hair removal is possible Triggered by many factorsincluding genetics, hormones, and specific medical treatments. Severe nutritional deficiencies are also a common cause, but the effects of more subtle dietary factors on hair health are still under investigation.
To get a clearer picture, the researchers analyzed 17 nutritional studies, including over 61,000 people aged 7-77. Most of them are women.
What they find may make you think twice before reaching for the next restock.
excessive consumption of Sweet drinks It was defined as more than 3,500 milliliters per week, or about 10 12 ounce cans, like soda. It is linked to high risk of hair removalespecially for men.
Discoveries are backed up Previous research It showed that eating processed foods loaded with simple sugars is a “indirect factor associated with hair loss.”
Here's why: Sugared drinks and snacks enhance the production of sebum, a natural oily substance in the scalp. Usually it protects and moisturizes, but too many can clog pores and create a breeding ground for bacteria.
It causes inflammation and irritation, damage the hair follicles and causes hair loss.
The alcohol wasn't that good.
Two studies in the review linked high intakes to both Hair removal and Too early grey.
The exact cause is not clear, but research shows that it can cause heavy drinking Dehydrate the bodysabotage Nutritional absorption and Throw away hormones from banging – All the bad news for your hair.
Alcohol too Increases oxidative stress Inside the body. This can damage the hair follicles and ruin the production of melanin, leaving once vibrant rock dull, gray and unvibrant.
Supplements that help with hair removal
There was one clear winner in the fight for better hair: Vitamin d.
Five studies in the review found that it helps reduce higher levels of nutrients. Severity of alopecia It promoted hair growth.
Researchers also found that dietary iron is linked Better hair growthAdd another potential weapon to your battle with the thinning lock.
“We also observed a positive association between protein intake, soy products consumption, and improvements in hair parameters such as cruciferous vegetables, supplements, hair loss and hair density,” the researchers said.
If supplements and dietary changes aren't doing the trick, you still have to have options.
Depending on the cause, several Proven treatment It can be used for medications such as minoxidil and low-level laser treatments. For more advanced cases, Hair planting Surgery may be on the table.
But timing is important. The faster you act, the better it will be, especially if you are prone to hair removal.
“[Don’t] It's hard to hide, waiting for that to become very obvious,” says Dermatologist Dr. Susan Massik. He told Healthline.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2025/09/02/health/these-2-drinks-things-can-make-you-go-gray-and-bald/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
