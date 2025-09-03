According to researchers at UM, home skin cancer testing is occurring under development





Home testing for skin cancer is in the development stage at the University of Michigan, according to a group of researchers. Researchers at the university's Nagrath Laboratory said they have created a kit that can evolve into a way to detect melanoma at home. Melanoma is the most deadly and invasive form of skin cancer and is present in moles or normal skin patches. According to Cleveland Clinic which accounts for only about 1% of all skin cancers, but causes the majority of skin cancer deaths. Smith said. According to the Cleveland Clinic, melanoma is one of the most common cancers among people under the age of 30, especially young women. However, if caught early, it will be very cured. Scott Smith, a doctoral student in chemical engineering and a co-author of the group's recent study, said the group developed microneedles that separate melanoma-specific particles from fluids between cells. The microneedles used to collect skin samples are 0.6 mm long and less than 0.0001 mm wide. The samples are on the test strip, similar to pregnancy or covid tests. “If there are two strains, it means that it is positive for the exosome of melanoma,” Smith said. The team is using tests of tumor-grafted mouse tissue. Smith said the test was able to detect melanoma 100% of the time compared to the control group. However, Smith says a limited amount of experiments have been carried out. Skin cancer is usually detected in a biopsy called dermatology, where skin or mole spots are removed and whether they contain cancer cells. This process involves appointments with multiple doctors. Smith said home testing would eliminate long waiting times between doctors and help prioritize which patients they need to see first. “I hope that in the end this is something that you can get off the shelf and test yourself,” Smith said. The goal is to allow patients to determine whether they need to check it out or whether the skin or mole patches that bother them are something they don't need to worry about. One treatment for melanoma is surgery, which involves cutting off the cancer and part of the surrounding skin. “We really wanted to look into something that could be translated, something that can be used at home or in the clinic,” Smith said. “And we took inspiration from Covid and pregnancy tests to try and use this as a diagnostic platform.” Smith said he hopes the test will prevent patients from undergoing unnecessary surgical procedures and saving resources, time and money. He said the next step would include testing human tissue samples that have already been removed from the patient. He said if these experiments are successful, they will begin testing the actual patients.

