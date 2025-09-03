Penn Medicine Researchers Discover ways to identify breast cancer survivors and prevent recurrence

Please disable ad blockers on our site to support them.





Perelmann Advanced Medicine Center on April 13th, 2023. credit: Abhiram Juvvadi

Researchers at Penn's Abramson Cancer Center and Perelman School of Medicine recently discovered ways to find and treat dormant cancer cells to help identify breast cancer survivors and prevent recurrence.

study We analyzed ways to increase breast cancer survival by treating patients with either or both study drugs. In clinical trials, dormant tumor cells were removed from 80% of study participants, and the 3-year survival rate without recurrence exceeded 90% of participants receiving one medication and 100% of participants receiving both.









Researchers wanted to focus on recurrence as 30% of breast cancer patients recur after initial treatment and the disease remains incurable. Professor Angela Demichele of the School of Medicine emphasized that the study worked to determine “when or someone might have cancer back.”

“The prolonged fear of cancer returns is something that many breast cancer survivors have after celebrating the end of treatment,” Demichele said. Medical Press.

Dormant cancer cells (also known as minimal residual disease) can reactivate years or decades after the initial outbreak. The cells are not active and do not appear on regular breast cancer screening tests, but increase the chances of cancer recurrence.

“The sleeper stage represents an opportunity to intervene and eradicate dormant tumor cells before they have the opportunity to return as an aggressive, metastatic disease,” said Lewis Chodoche, chairman of cancer biology and senior author of the study.





“Amazingly, we found that certain drugs that do not act “against aggressively growing cancers” could be very effective against these sleeper cells,” Chodosh continued. “This shows that the biology of dormant tumor cells is very different from active cancer cells.”

At a 42-month follow-up, only two patients experienced a recurrence of cancer. Demichele said that the team was “encouraged” by the outcome; Patient registration in Two more studies Confirm and expand your findings.

“Our research is a strategy with a real promise to prevent recurrence by monitoring and targeting dormant tumor cells, and we hope that more research will be sparked in this area,” she continued.