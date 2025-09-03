



Panama City, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) – It's deadly and is infecting people here in the Panhandle. Two people died this year in Vibrio vulnificus, also known as a carnivorous bacteria in Bay County. Florida Department of Health. Dr. Ikram Hak is a doctor of infectious diseases in Panama City. He says there have been more cases locally, some of which he handled. “These are two extreme cases, but there are many other cases where you see people with a normal immune system, and you still get it, but then you've recovered,” Dr. Haq said. Dr. Haku says he has treated two people infected with Vibrio vulnificus in recent months. One got it from eating raw oysters and the other after fishing in the local coastal waters. Many people recover, but it is fatal. “It all depends on the vulnerable patient of those types of patients, depending on the underlying condition, the patient with underlying liver disease, or whether they are taking medications that can lower vulnerable diabetes,” Dr. Haq said. The Florida Department of Health says bloodstream infections in Vibrio vulnificus are fatal by about 50% of the time. Doctor Haq says survival depends on how aggressive the infection is and how quickly it is treated. “Our health department does a good job of education, but there are still many people who don't know the dangers of this bacteria, so we need more education,” Dr. Haq said. He says those with wounds should avoid coastal waters. If you experience nausea, fever, or swelling after eating raw shellfish or being exposed to warm brackish water, seek immediate medical attention. The Gulf County Department of Health emphasizes the importance of residents and visitors practicing prevention efforts, regardless of location. Last week we talked about Ben West.A 38-year-old man infected with Vibrio vulnificus after swimming in the waters of Wangan County. His wife says she had his fourth surgery yesterday. And despite the crucial areas of the organization being dying, doctors tell families that amputation is not necessary at this point, despite the widespread reconstruction process. Follow WJHG to stay up to date with all the latest news during development Facebook, Instagram and x (Twitter). Do you have any news tips or do you see an error that needs to be fixed? Email [email protected]. Include the article heading in your message. Follow all the biggest headings above WJHG News Appand check what's going on outside using WJHG Weather App. Copyright 2025 WJHG. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wjhg.com/2025/09/03/local-doctor-speaks-flesh-eating-bacteria-cases-bay-county/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos