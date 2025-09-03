Alzheimer's disease affects millions of people around the world, slowly damages patients' memories, thoughts and behaviors. The most difficult part? There is no cure for Alzheimer's disease yet, but treatments are available to manage symptoms and slow the progression of the disease in some people.So here is the resolution: early detection.What if a quick and easy test at home allows you to offer an early wake-up call for Alzheimer's disease long before symptoms appear? That's now possible thanks to cutting-edge EEG tests known as Fastball.Are you still intrigued?Read more about our simple home test.

A groundbreaking yet simple home test



A groundbreaking 3-minute EEG test, First Ball EEGshowed a real promise. Developed by researchers at Bath and Bristol University, this simple and passive test uses an EEG headset to record the brain's automatic response to flash images.In a recent trial with 106 elderly people, including 54 healthy adults and 52 with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), the test has certainly flagged subtle memory issues that are often associated with early Alzheimer's disease. People with Amnestic MCI, which primarily affects memory, show significantly weaker brain responses compared to others, suggesting early signs of Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, she works from home, at home, at the doctor's office, or outside the clinic at an advanced center. It provides an accessible, less stressful way to screen for cognitive changes prior to diagnosis.This breakthrough is a key moment as it has been shown to work best when new Alzheimer's drugs like donanemab and lecanemab begin early.

What is a fastball test? How does it work?



The fastball test is a three-minute EEG test that monitors brain activity while watching a series of rapidly flashing images. As a passive test, you don't have to answer questions or remember the facts. It captures the brain's natural response to familiar and new images. These subtle differences in responses can help you find early memory problems associated with wavy mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a condition that is often preceded by Alzheimer's disease.This test uses a small scalp sensor to record an automatic brain response while passively watching a series of images. It can be done in the comfort of your own home – no stressful memories or complicated instructions.

Why is 3 minutes important?It takes just 180 seconds to complete. According to the trial, the short test captured reliable brain responses associated with memory decline. Plus, it worked well in a real home environment and is accessible to everyone.

Why this test is a game changer



Ultra-fast and stress-free: It only takes 3 minutes and there is no pressure or confusion. It simply reads the electrical signals from the brain.Home Friendly: This test can be done at home, making early screening easier and more comfortable for those who are struggling to visit the clinic.Practical results: Detecting early MCI means that you can qualify for more quickly for promising treatments like donanemab and lecanemab, which are most effective in early Alzheimer's disease stages.You can trust over time: Healthy older adults showed consistent results on repeated tests and demonstrated fastball reliability.

How to test at home?



Set up calmly: Find a quiet, bright space and settle down. Avoid distractions such as television or noise.Please wear the EEG headset correctly: Following the provided guide, the sensor fits perfectly to your scalp. Your hair should be clean and dry.Sit and relax: Simply lean back, calm down and look at the image on the screen. There's no need to remember or speak. Just relax.Focus for 3 minutes: Keep an eye on the screen for the full test period. The device automatically records brain waves.Send data to the clinician: Once completed, the results are not directly obtained, but the provider will receive and interpret them as part of the memory assessment.

Why early detection makes a difference



New drugs like donanemab and lecanemab work best in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. Fastballs help identify high-risk individuals faster and boost access to their transformational treatments. The absence of early signs means losing valuable time for effective intervention.

What's next?



Researchers emphasize that while this is a promising step, larger longitudinal research is essential to confirm predictive power and role in Alzheimer's disease. Research on Alzheimer's Disease UK and UCL experts view fastballs as an early tool for encouragement, especially when combined with tests such as blood biomarkers and cognitive assessments.Fastball's promises, whether due to obstacles, locations, or fears of testing, are the possibility of reaching those often overlooked by traditional screening. It is supported by £1.5 million government funding and is currently being used by 1,000 people in Bristol and is being tested to increase the diagnosis rate of dementia. Experts encourage larger longitudinal studies to confirm their predictive power and investigate how it fits with other diagnostic tools.