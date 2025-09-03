Health
Early Hearing Aid Use Slash of 61% Risk of Dementia
Addressing hearing loss early on can significantly reduce the risk of dementia, a recent study found.
adult He is hearing loss A study recently published in Jama Neurology reported that wearing hearing aids before the age of 70 reduced the risk of dementia by more than half.
Participants with hearing loss who wear hearing aids are at a 61% lower risk of “all-caused dementia in the incident,” the researchers wrote.
“Choice hearing” is not a choice, scientists have revealed – it's a real neurological process
Individuals under the age of 70 who did not have one Hearing loss The study authors found that the risk of untreated dementia was 29% lower than the 29% lower risk of dementia.
However, at the time of hearing testing, the same benefits were not seen for over 70 years.
Research details
Researchers from the University of Texas, the University of Pittsburgh and Boston University looked at data from 2,953 participants from the Framingham Heart Study, a long-term project that tracks the health of participants and their children.
For 20 years they followed the participants Over 60 years old People who were not diagnosed with dementia when they had an auditory test.
Experts say six easy ways to protect your hearing before it's too late
Researchers found it in 20% of participants in the end I developed dementiaand of this group, 42% were under 70 years of age when they completed the auditory assessment.
“This finding highlights the importance of early intervention. [hearing loss] To prevent dementia,” the researcher said.
Researchers noted that only 17% of individuals using moderate to severe hearing loss use hearing devices.
“40% of cases of dementia can be preventable with modifiable risk factors, such as correction of hearing impairment, which promotes another variable associated with dementia prevention,” Dr. Gayatri Devi, a neurologist at Lennox Hill Hospital in Northwell, New York City, told Fox News Digital.
A doctor who was not part of the study noted that treatment for hearing impairment is a “great and simple way” to not only prevent dementia, but also to be fully involved in and improve conversation. Quality of life.
According to DEVI and other health experts, age-related hearing loss is a known risk factor for developing dementia.
“This finding highlights the importance of early intervention in the potential for dementia prevention.”
“Maintaining” Good brain health As we get older, we need stimulation, Carolyn Bosinus, director of speech and audiology at Northwell Health Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, New York, told Fox News Digital.
If someone can't listen properly, the brain is not receiving the right information.
Compared to typical hearing impaired people, people with hearing loss are 1.9 times more likely develops dementia And experts say there is a 2.78 times more likely chance of cognitive impairment occurring simultaneously.
These co-occurrence disorders include memory loss, reduced problem resolution, reduced recognition of mistakes, and slow processing speeds.
Symptoms and interventions
A person may have experienced hearing loss Doctor; Medical professional.
“In general, when you're having trouble listening in restaurants or places with loud surrounding noise, [it is a] It's a good time to check your hearing,” Devi said.
Another sign is when someone frequently asks an individual to repeat themselves during a conversation.
According to Bossinas, early intervention is important. People usually adjust more quickly to wear hearing aids Mild hearing lossshe pointed out, as the change is not that dramatic, but it could still be very helpful.
She recommends working with an auditory specialist as some adjustments may be required.
When wearing hearing devices, it is important to dry them, change the batteries (or devices) regularly, clean the devices according to the instructions of the auditor and perform regular listening checks, the expert added.
