



(Gray News) – owned by the American Heart Association (AHA) New guidelines have been issued In cases of hypertension, including previous interventions with medication. Hypertension (including stage 1 or stage 2 hypertension) affects almost half (46.7%) of all adults in the US, and is the leading cause of death in the US and around the world. Blood pressure standards remain the same as previous 2017 guidelines. Normal blood pressure is below 120/80 mm Hg.

The elevation of blood pressure is 120-129 mm Hg and <80 mm Hg.

Stage 1 hypertension is 130-139 mm Hg or 80-89 mm Hg. and

Stage 2 hypertension is ≥140mmHg or 90mmHg or higher. However, under new guidelines announced in August, the American Heart Association and the American Faculty of Cardiology are advising previous treatments, including lifestyle modifications and medications, if necessary. The new guidelines reinforce the importance of healthy lifestyle behaviors, such as eating nutritious diets, being physically active and maintaining or achieving a healthy weight. The new guidelines reflect some major changes since 2017, including the use of AHA prevention risk calculators to estimate the risk of cardiovascular disease. It is the first risk calculator to estimate the risk of cardiovascular disease by combining cardiovascular, renal and metabolic health measures. The new guidelines also acknowledge new research linking the increased risk of dementia and cognitive decline to hypertension. The new guidelines also suggest some important changes to laboratory tests for initial assessment, including tests to assess kidney health. The AHA also recognizes that the use of certain drugs, including new drugs, such as GLP-1 drugs, may be useful for hypertensive overweight or obese patients. Copyright 2025 Gray Local Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

