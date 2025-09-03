



wTravel is more important than destinations, there is little worse than dealing with it Motion sickness. You can either dampen your road trip or remove the fun from the cruise. There are medicines that can relieve waves of nausea and discomfort, but researchers at Southwest University wondered whether the therapeutic power of music could provide a solution. A recent study published in Frontiers of human neurosciencethe team demonstrated that soft and fun music helped individuals recover from motor vehicle disease.1 Although further research is needed, researchers hope that music may reduce motion sickness from ocean and air travel. First, the researchers have established a driving simulator with pre-screeed routes determined by volunteers as the best route to induce motor vehicle disease. Each participant then wore an EEG (EEG) cap that recorded brain activity when driving on a virtual road trip for several minutes. The researchers divided 30 drivers into six groups. Four people who received music intervention, one who did not receive music, and the simulation was completed before the group became nauseous. This last group served as a comparison to help the team identify brain activity signals characteristic of motor vehicle disease. After driving, people from the music group received 60 seconds of music, then reported how sick they were. Certainly, fun and soft music helped to alleviate the most of the car illness, followed by passionate music. Researchers thought that sad music was less effective than listening to music, as participants recovered from motion sickness. Based on this, the team noted that sad music could amplify more negative emotions and increase discomfort. From EEG data, the team observed changes in brain activity in the occipital lobe when the driver reported motor vehicle disease. People were feeling sick and became dizzy from driving, so there was less processed activity in the brain area. Visual information. Once the individual recovered, brain activity returned to baseline levels. Based on these findings, researchers concluded that cheerful and gentle music can help alleviate motion sickness. However, they also acknowledged the need for further investigation with a larger sample size, real road conditions, and the role of personal music preferences. But for now, it's probably not harmful to line up some happy songs on your next road trip playlist.

