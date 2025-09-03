Traumatic brain injury associated with “vigilance” cancer risk







Adults with a history of moderate/severe TBI were significantly more at a higher risk of malignant brain tumor than those without a history of TBI.

Mild TBI, including most concussions, did not increase the risk of brain tumors.

Adults with moderate to severe history Traumatic brain injury Results from a retrospective cohort study showed a significantly higher risk of malignant brain tumors.

The findings are based on an analysis of over 150,000 civilians from geographically diverse regions in the United States, but are consistent with previous studies that have revealed the association between traumatic brain injury (TBI) and brain tumor risk in military veterans.







Data derived from Marini S and others. Jama Netw Open. 2025; doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.28850.





“The increased risk for veterans can be confused by their combat-related effects, exposure to certain toxins or other factors. So it's truly surprising to see a clear connection between large-scale civilians.” Saef Izzy, MD, FNCS, Faan, Neurologists and head of immunology for Brigham and Women's Hospital CNS injury programme told Helio.

Saef Izzy

“This is based on previous research showing the effects of TBI and affects a person's overall health, beyond neurological or psychiatric conditions,” Izzy added. “This serves as a prompt to action as it underscores the need to emphasize more awareness among patients, physicians and policymakers about the long-term outcomes of TBI.”

“Chronic Diseases”

TBI can be classified as mild, moderate, or severe based on the presence and severity of multiple factors, including loss of consciousness, amnesia or other cognitive impairment, changes in brain imaging, and other symptoms. Electroencephalography is generally classified as mild TBI.

Previous neurotrauma studies conducted in the popular general Brigham have been described as TBI and TBI. Anxiety or depression. Studies conducted over the past five years have shown that TBI is associated with subsequent increased risk of chronic cardiovascular, neuroendocrine and neurogenetic diseases.

“This means that TBI not only affects the brain, it should be considered a chronic disease,” Izzy said.

A study published last year by Stewart and colleagues Jama Network Openrevealed the association between moderate/severe or permeable TBI and subsequent development Brain tumor Between veterans of the Iraq and the Afghan war. It remained unclear whether the finding could be generalised to a wider population.

Previous studies on the effects of TBI on brain tumor risk in civilians have had conflicting results. However, Izzy said many of these studies include small cohorts, short follow-up periods, or no accurate patient-control matching.

Izzy and colleagues used Brigham Registry's mass total registration to retrieve data from 151,358 adults recognized between 2000 and 2023.

The researchers ruled out researchers with a history of malignant or benign brain tumors, as well as people with risk factors such as radiation exposure. They used ICD codes to determine the history of TBI and subsequent development of malignant brain tumors.

Half of the cohort consisted of civilians who had a history of either mild TBI (n = 60,735, median age, 54 years, 54.7% female) or moderate/severe TBI (n = 14,944, 64 years, 64 years, 42.1% female).

The other half of the cohort consisted of control participants who had no history of TBI who were consistent for age, gender, and race/ethnicity (n = 75,679; median age, 56 years, 51.8% female).

The median follow-up reached 7.2 years (interquartile range, 4.1-10.1).

Results showed that mild or No TBI was higher in those with moderate or severe TBI than those with malignant brain tumors (0.6% vs. 0.4%).

A history of moderate or severe TBI conferred a statistically significant risk of malignant brain tumors regardless of gender, age, race, or ethnicity (HR = 1.67; 95% CI, 1.31-2.12). A history of mild TBI had no significant effect on the risk of brain tumors (HR = 0.99; 95% CI, 0.83-1.18).

The researchers then conducted meta-analyses using data from two other academic health centers. The cohort of patients at the University of California Health included 39,403 patients with a history of TBI and 39,403 controls, while the cohort of northwest medicine included 16,222 and 16,222 controls with a history of TBI.

An increased risk of malignant brain tumors in individuals with a history of moderate to severe TBI persisted in meta-analysis (HR = 1.57; 95% CI, 1.26-1.95).

“The fact that we identified a rather compelling association was undoubtedly surprising,” says First Author. Sandro Marini, Maryland, A neurologist at Mass General Brigham told Helio. “The burden of TBI worldwide is very broad. A very small percentage of patients will think about TBI differently, even if they are at risk of more serious medical complications, such as malignant brain tumors.”

Biological Mechanism Links

Further translational studies are needed to understand the biological mechanisms that link TBI to brain tumors.

One possibility is that chronic neuroinflammation and immune cell activation after brain injury lead to cell scarring and abnormal growth patterns, potentially contributing to tumor development.

As the absolute incidence of malignant brain tumors after TBI remains low, more studies are also needed to determine which patients are at increased risk.

Researchers are assessing whether the use of genetic risk scores or other biomarkers can lead to risk stratification.

“This extends beyond the risk of brain tumors and applies to a broader cascade of chronic outcomes following TBI,” Marini said. “Our ability to investigate each individual's proteomics and metabolic signatures is undoubtedly important as this area of ​​research requires greater surveillance and seeks to identify those who need targeted interventions.”

The researchers have admitted the limitations on the study. They were unable to determine whether the risk of brain cancer following TBI is altered by tumor subtype. They did not control for radiation exposure, the only established environmental risk factor for malignant brain tumors. The case patients and control participants were not present from the imaging study, and we were unable to identify patients who had multiple TBIs, including those with recurrent falls.

Still, the findings have an immediate impact on a variety of stakeholders.

“Patients should not panic. There is no reason for everyone with a traumatic brain injury to undergo routine scans,” Izzy said. “But they must be wary of new symptoms, or concerned about symptoms, and remember the journey after the TBI didn't finish when they left hospital or rehabilitation.

“Practitioners need to be aware that TBI can have long-term outcomes and the threshold should be low to carry out further evaluations of patients developing new symptoms,” Izzy added. “This also demonstrates the importance of better policies regarding follow-up and screening to prevent or detect comorbidities associated with TBI.”

