September 3, 2025
Please read for 4 minutes
September 3, 2025
Please read for 4 minutes
Adults with moderate to severe history Traumatic brain injury Results from a retrospective cohort study showed a significantly higher risk of malignant brain tumors.
The findings are based on an analysis of over 150,000 civilians from geographically diverse regions in the United States, but are consistent with previous studies that have revealed the association between traumatic brain injury (TBI) and brain tumor risk in military veterans.
“The increased risk for veterans can be confused by their combat-related effects, exposure to certain toxins or other factors. So it's truly surprising to see a clear connection between large-scale civilians.” Saef Izzy, MD, FNCS, Faan, Neurologists and head of immunology for Brigham and Women's Hospital CNS injury programme told Helio.
Saef Izzy
“This is based on previous research showing the effects of TBI and affects a person's overall health, beyond neurological or psychiatric conditions,” Izzy added. “This serves as a prompt to action as it underscores the need to emphasize more awareness among patients, physicians and policymakers about the long-term outcomes of TBI.”
TBI can be classified as mild, moderate, or severe based on the presence and severity of multiple factors, including loss of consciousness, amnesia or other cognitive impairment, changes in brain imaging, and other symptoms. Electroencephalography is generally classified as mild TBI.
Previous neurotrauma studies conducted in the popular general Brigham have been described as TBI and TBI. Anxiety or depression. Studies conducted over the past five years have shown that TBI is associated with subsequent increased risk of chronic cardiovascular, neuroendocrine and neurogenetic diseases.
“This means that TBI not only affects the brain, it should be considered a chronic disease,” Izzy said.
A study published last year by Stewart and colleagues Jama Network Openrevealed the association between moderate/severe or permeable TBI and subsequent development Brain tumor Between veterans of the Iraq and the Afghan war. It remained unclear whether the finding could be generalised to a wider population.
Previous studies on the effects of TBI on brain tumor risk in civilians have had conflicting results. However, Izzy said many of these studies include small cohorts, short follow-up periods, or no accurate patient-control matching.
Izzy and colleagues used Brigham Registry's mass total registration to retrieve data from 151,358 adults recognized between 2000 and 2023.
The researchers ruled out researchers with a history of malignant or benign brain tumors, as well as people with risk factors such as radiation exposure. They used ICD codes to determine the history of TBI and subsequent development of malignant brain tumors.
Half of the cohort consisted of civilians who had a history of either mild TBI (n = 60,735, median age, 54 years, 54.7% female) or moderate/severe TBI (n = 14,944, 64 years, 64 years, 42.1% female).
The other half of the cohort consisted of control participants who had no history of TBI who were consistent for age, gender, and race/ethnicity (n = 75,679; median age, 56 years, 51.8% female).
The median follow-up reached 7.2 years (interquartile range, 4.1-10.1).
Results showed that mild or No TBI was higher in those with moderate or severe TBI than those with malignant brain tumors (0.6% vs. 0.4%).
A history of moderate or severe TBI conferred a statistically significant risk of malignant brain tumors regardless of gender, age, race, or ethnicity (HR = 1.67; 95% CI, 1.31-2.12). A history of mild TBI had no significant effect on the risk of brain tumors (HR = 0.99; 95% CI, 0.83-1.18).
The researchers then conducted meta-analyses using data from two other academic health centers. The cohort of patients at the University of California Health included 39,403 patients with a history of TBI and 39,403 controls, while the cohort of northwest medicine included 16,222 and 16,222 controls with a history of TBI.
An increased risk of malignant brain tumors in individuals with a history of moderate to severe TBI persisted in meta-analysis (HR = 1.57; 95% CI, 1.26-1.95).
“The fact that we identified a rather compelling association was undoubtedly surprising,” says First Author. Sandro Marini, Maryland, A neurologist at Mass General Brigham told Helio. “The burden of TBI worldwide is very broad. A very small percentage of patients will think about TBI differently, even if they are at risk of more serious medical complications, such as malignant brain tumors.”
Further translational studies are needed to understand the biological mechanisms that link TBI to brain tumors.
One possibility is that chronic neuroinflammation and immune cell activation after brain injury lead to cell scarring and abnormal growth patterns, potentially contributing to tumor development.
As the absolute incidence of malignant brain tumors after TBI remains low, more studies are also needed to determine which patients are at increased risk.
Researchers are assessing whether the use of genetic risk scores or other biomarkers can lead to risk stratification.
“This extends beyond the risk of brain tumors and applies to a broader cascade of chronic outcomes following TBI,” Marini said. “Our ability to investigate each individual's proteomics and metabolic signatures is undoubtedly important as this area of research requires greater surveillance and seeks to identify those who need targeted interventions.”
The researchers have admitted the limitations on the study. They were unable to determine whether the risk of brain cancer following TBI is altered by tumor subtype. They did not control for radiation exposure, the only established environmental risk factor for malignant brain tumors. The case patients and control participants were not present from the imaging study, and we were unable to identify patients who had multiple TBIs, including those with recurrent falls.
Still, the findings have an immediate impact on a variety of stakeholders.
“Patients should not panic. There is no reason for everyone with a traumatic brain injury to undergo routine scans,” Izzy said. “But they must be wary of new symptoms, or concerned about symptoms, and remember the journey after the TBI didn't finish when they left hospital or rehabilitation.
“Practitioners need to be aware that TBI can have long-term outcomes and the threshold should be low to carry out further evaluations of patients developing new symptoms,” Izzy added. “This also demonstrates the importance of better policies regarding follow-up and screening to prevent or detect comorbidities associated with TBI.”
Saef Izzy, MD, fncs, faan, It can be accessed at [email protected].
Sandro Marini, Maryland, It can be accessed at [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healio.com/news/hematology-oncology/20250902/traumatic-brain-injury-linked-to-alarming-spike-in-brain-cancer-risk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]