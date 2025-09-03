



Spouses tend to share mental disorders, a large study found Analyses of almost 15 million people in three countries show that spouses often share psychoanalysis by Mohana Basu & Nature Magazine Malte Mueller/Getty Images

People with mental disorders are more likely to marry people in the same state than partnering with people who are not, according to large studies that suggest that patterns persist across cultures and generations. Researchers have previously focused on this trend in Scandinavian countries, but this phenomenon has rarely been investigated outside of Europe. Latest research published in Natural human behavior Today, it used data from over 14.8 million people in Taiwan, Denmark and Sweden. We examined the proportion of people in couples who have one of nine mental disorders: schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), substance use disorder, and acidity neurosis. Supporting science journalism If you enjoy this article, consider supporting award-winning journalism. Subscribe. Purchase a subscription helps ensure a future of impactful stories about discoveries and ideas that will shape our world today. Scientists lack a critical understanding of what causes people to develop mental disorders, but genetics and environmental factors are thought to play a role. The team found that when one partner is diagnosed with one of nine conditions, it is very likely that the other partner will be diagnosed with the same or different psychiatric symptoms. Chun Chun Chieh Fan, a population and genetics researcher at the Brain Institute Award-winning Institute in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said co-author Chun Chieh Fan is likely to have different conditions. “The main consequence is that patterns are retained across countries, cultures and of course generations,” Fan says. Even the changes in psychiatric care over the past 50 years haven't changed trends, he notes. Only OCD, bipolar disorder, and anorexia nervosa showed different patterns worldwide. In Taiwan, for example, married couples were more likely to share OCD than couples from Scandinavian countries. This study divided people across 10-year intervals from the 1930s to the 1990s into birth cohorts. For most disorders, the likelihood that partners share a diagnosis increased slightly every 10 years, particularly for people with disabilities associated with substance use. What's behind the trend? Although this study did not investigate the cause of the phenomenon, fans say that three theories can help explain it. First, people may be attracted to people who look like them. “Perhaps they'll attract each other because of the shared suffering,” he says. Second, shared environments can make partners more similar than they do. This is a process known as convergence. And thirdly, the social stigma of having a mental disorder narrows the choice of a person's spouse. Jan Fullerton, a psychiatric geneticist at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, says social and environmental stressors can contribute to new diagnosis of previously unaffected partners, particularly if they have mild, undiagnosed symptoms. Because genetics is involved in the development of mental disorders, Fullerton says that the tendency to select partners with similar psychopathy increases the risk of such disorders in subsequent generations. The study found that children with two parents with the same disorder are twice as likely to develop the condition as children with only one affected parent. William Ray, a statistical geneticist at the Menzies Institute of Medicine in Hobart, Australia, says further research is needed before psychiatrists can change the way psychiatrists communicate genetic risks to patients. However, Moinak Banarjee, a molecular geneticist at the biotechnology centre at Rajiv Gandhi Centre in Thiruvantapuram, India, suggests that people generally do not recognize the risk of marrying someone with the same mental disorder. This article was reproduced with permission and was First published August 29, 2025.

