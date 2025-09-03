Patients with advanced cancer may not be receiving the treatment they want

(Healthday News) – Some patients with advanced cancer believe that despite their preference for comfort-focused care, they are receiving care that expands their lives. cancer.

In this study, the researchers looked at 1099 patients enrolled in a multisite trial of precare planning, including 231 advanced patients. Patients reported whether they liked them and received care focused on life-expanding care or comfort. The researchers compared care preferences and perceived treatment intentions between patients with advanced cancer and patients with other progressive diseases.

Cancer patients and other patients reported similar preferences in comfort-focused care (49% and 48%, respectively) and life-stretching care (25% and 23%, respectively). p = .47). However, cancer patients are more likely to report receiving life-extensive care (51% and 35%, respectively) than other patients, and less likely to report receiving comfort-focused care (19% and 28%, respectively). p <.001).

The 24-month mortality rate was similar between cancer patients and other patients (16% and 13%, respectively). p = .25). Among cancer patients, mortality rates at 24 months were similar to whether they prefer life-expanding care or comfort-focused care (19% and 18%, respectively). p = .88). Additionally, among cancer patients who prefer comfort-focused care, the 24-month mortality rate was similar between those who reported receiving life-stretching care and those who said they received comfort-focused care (24% and 15%, respectively). p = .31).

“This is an important issue between what patients want and what they feel they are getting,” said Manan P. Shah, MD, research author at the University of California in Los Angeles. “One point is that physicians need to have an open conversation with the patient about their goals, clearly explain the intent of the treatment they are offering, and try to adjust for realistic or perceived discrepancies between the goal and treatment.”

