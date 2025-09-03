September: Fastball EEG Technology | News and Features





It has been shown that it is usually possible to detect signs of memory impairment associated with Alzheimer's disease, years before clinical diagnosis is usually possible.

Research by academics from universities in Bristol and Bath, and published in journals. Brain communicationFastball EEG, a 3-minute passive test that records electrical activity in the brain, reported that participants were able to reliably identify memory problems in people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). This continues to the group Previous research in 2021 It demonstrated that fastballs are sensitive to memory impairment in Alzheimer's disease. Importantly, the research team has demonstrated for the first time that testing can be performed in people's homes, outside of clinical settings. Researchers say this opens the door to wider screening and monitoring using accessible, low-cost technologies. With the development of donanemab and lecanemab, the drugs for breakthrough Alzheimer's disease, early diagnosis is more important than ever. This drug has been clinically proven to be the most effective in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. (1), (2). Nevertheless, it is estimated that in the UK, one in three people currently have not been diagnosed with dementia (3). Delay opportunities for treatment, support and research to address the condition. Dr. George StottartCognitive Neuroscientist in Department of Psychology At Bath University, which led the survey, he said: “The first 10-20 years of Alzheimer's disease are missing using current diagnostic tools. Fastball provides a way to change it. Using quick and passive tests, detect memory degradation much faster and more objectively.” Elizabeth CoulthardProfessor of Cognitive Neurology Bristol School of Medicine: Translational Health Sciences (THS) and Neurologist North Bristol NHS TrustAdded: “Early diagnosis is key to effective treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other causes of dementia. Fastball and new blood tests for Alzheimer's disease provide a potentially accurate diagnosis that is low in stress in clinical patients.” How the test works Fastball is a passive EEG test that monitors automatic brain responses to images without following participants' instructions or recalling information. This makes it more objective and accessible than traditional memory testing. Important findings: Early memory problems were detected in people with MCI who are more likely to develop Alzheimer.

We provided reliable results in a real-world home environment.

Even patients who later developed dementia showed a decrease in memory response. Researchers say fastballs can be expanded for use at GP surgery, memory clinics or at home. Dr. Stothart added: “An accurate and practical tool for large-scale diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease is urgently needed. Fastballs are cheap, portable and work in real settings.” This study was funded by Academy of Medical Science Supported by a dementia research charity Brace. Chris Wiliams, CEO of Brace Dementia Research, said: “Fastball is an incredible tool that can provide people who, for some reason, cannot access a diagnosis of dementia in a clinical setting. “Brace has been helping to develop fastballs for several years. With continued support from the charity, we look forward to seeing what Dr. Stossert's team will achieve in the coming years.” paper 'A passive and objective measure of recognition memory in mild cognitive impairment using fastball memory ratings.” George Stottart, Sophie Alderman, Oliver Herman, Sam Clevin, Elizabeth J. Coursard Brain communication [open access]

