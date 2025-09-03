Fall, once known as the “flu season,” is becoming the “respiratory virus season.”
Covid is on the rise both nationwide and locally. People should immediately start rolling up their sleeves for shots of flu and respiratory syntactic virus (RSV).
The NC Department of Health and Human Services reports that 6% of all emergency room visits for the week ending August 23 were for some kind of respiratory virus.
The “Covid-like” virus led by 3%, followed by .6% influenza and .1% RSV.
“We've seen an increase in Covid cases across the community over the last two weeks,” said Jennifer Gregory, an infectious disease nurse with the Jackson County Department of Public Health. “Symptoms include headaches, sore throat, fatigue, cough, congestion, stomach agitation and fever, but fever was not a pronounced in this co-world strain, as most people who tested positive don't have a pronounced fever.”
NCDHHS is testing wastewater samples from select therapeutic plants across the state in search of Covid-19. Research shows that the virus can appear in the wastewater four to six days before the first case is identified in the community.
In the week ending August 23rd, wastewater virus levels have reached 5.1 statewide, with Covid-19 reportedly being moderate. The level recently fell to 1.0 on July 12th.
In Jackson County, the weekly levels ended August 16th were 20-39, with 6 million copies of viral genes per person. According to the NCDHHS, recently on July 19th, surveillance equipment reads 0 million copies of virus genes.
Meanwhile, the future of Covid vaccines and other vaccines look cloudy.
“Many people think they're a miracle that saved millions of lives. Others disagree!” President Donald Trump posted earlier this week.
One of the people who oppose it is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recently undergone a radical change in leadership as Trump fired Director Susan Monares and left Demetre Daskarakis, director of the National Center for Vaccination and Respiratory Diseases. His disdain for Kennedy and database science was cited as a reason for his escape. Kennedy also fired the entire Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices.
Vaccine manufacturers are projecting to supply the US with up to 154 million doses of flu vaccines between 2025 and 2026, the CDC reports.
“Flu shots will be available starting in October and soon Covid will continue,” Gregory said. “Shot Drives Router Day for the flu in October is from 1:30pm to 6pm.”
Local pharmacies may start offering vaccinations sooner, she said.
Last year, the Food and Drug Administration approved the nasal spray influenza vaccine. Flamist is sprayed on the nose Influenza prevention in individuals aged 2-49 has been approved. Flumist is currently available for healthcare provider management in the medical environment (including pharmacies).
“RSV is a common respiratory virus that can cause mild cold symptoms and can be severe in some populations, such as infants and elderly people,” Gregory said. “For most people, recovery occurs in one to two weeks, but in these special populations that develop severe RSV or hospitalizations,” he said.
The Health Department will begin offering RSV vaccinations for pregnant women (32-36 weeks) and infants within the first week of life in March of October, Gregory said.