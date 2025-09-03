Half of women with excessive pregnancy considered ending pregnancy, the study found

Rebekah and her partner always wanted to start a family.

She said having a son, now toddler, is the best thing she's ever done.

However, her pregnancy with him led to debilitating nausea and vomiting. “Morning illness“.

“I remember vomiting blood on the way into the hospital, then doubled in pain and saying to my partner, “You can't continue like this, I think you need to be fired.” ”

For Rebekah, considering ending the pregnancy was a reflection of the intense pain she was in.

“ I was deeply embarrassed even to say that. But if I hadn't said that, I don't think I would have had the help I needed. “

Rebekah had a condition that existed in the emergency department (Hg) that she had never known to be present until she landed in the emergency department.

Rebekah's emotions are not uncommon for those experiencing HG.

A survey of Australian women with severe pregnancy-related nausea and HG found that 54% were considering ending their pregnancy.

Research published in PLOS 1, They also considered that 90% of respondents had no more children, and found that 62% had feelings of depression or anxiety frequently or constantly while suffering from illness.

Luke Gruzeskowiak, a senior author of the study and a researcher at Flinders University, said he found that many women were not getting the support they needed for HG.

“It is important to improve awareness and understanding of excess physical and emotional victims, and to bring conditions like excessive problem to individuals and their families,” Dr. Grzeskowiak said.

A lack of condition

Researchers say HG occurs in 0.3 to 11 percent of pregnancy.

Princess Wales Catherine experienced the famous HG All three of her pregnancyhospitalizes her and cancels engagement every time.

For Rebekah, the illness did not even hold back her food or leave her bed for a few days.

In just one month of pregnancy, she lost 12 kilograms. She had to be hospitalized for dehydration and for her mental health.

Extreme physical symptoms of excess packaging can disrupt the lives of women and their families. (Unsplash: Anastasiia chepinska))

For some people, HG continues throughout pregnancy, but in most cases it stops for about 20 weeks.

It can be treated with anti-emetics, but those treatments are not always effective.

“We have limited understanding of the excess experiences of meat of species,” Dr. Gzeskowiak said.

“this [research] It is truly important to assess the burden of illness and the individual's experience with access and acceptance of treatment. It can be used to better inform and guide clinical care. ”

Survey of patients with excessive packaging

The researchers conducted an online survey for women living in Australia who experienced pregnancy-related HG or severe nausea and vomiting.

They asked 289 respondents about their experience with HG, treatments used, side effects, and the effects of their condition on quality of life.

“The excess emotional and physical victims really stood out,” Dr. Grzeskowiak said.

Raising a child while experiencing HG Overpregnancy – severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy – meant that Kelsi was bedridden for most of her pregnancy and was unable to care for her infant.

Participants also reported a significant impact on their daily activities, with over 80% saying that they had a significant impact on their social life and chores, and over 60% reporting a significant impact on their work and caring for other children.

All women surveyed had used at least one anti-emetic treatment, and its effectiveness had mixed results.

Only half of respondents found that commonly used treatments were effective and most side effects were reported. Some women need to stop medication completely due to side effects.

Dr. Grzeskowiak said the team was surprised by the discovery.

“ For some women, the side effects of medication can be worse than the condition they are trying to treat. “

Angela Brown, director of the University of South Australia's midwifery programme, said the findings of the survey should help inform clinical guidelines on HG management and severe nausea.

“These findings provide a significant confirmation of the significant clinical and psychosocial burdens associated with excessive clinical and psychosocial burdens,” said Dr. Brown, who was not involved in the study.

More than half of the women surveyed reported that they were seeking alternative therapies in addition to traditional medications such as aromatherapy and herbal therapy.

“The concurrent use of complementary therapy along with traditional care reflects the women's determination to relieve symptoms, even if evidence of some options remains limited,” Dr. Brown said.

Support for HG patients

Rebekah is currently pregnant with her second child for 19 weeks and she has HG again.

The symptoms were not that severe, but she is ready to manage them.

“I was an obstetrician, an internal doctor, a psychiatrist, a psychologist, and I was at Warrnambool. [in regional Victoria] 10 weeks at a women's health clinic. So they run an overloaded packaging service twice a week, which was incredible. ”

Rebekah said she and her husband need a strong support base from their families and communities to consider a second pregnancy.

She stayed in Warrnambool with her parents for a week while her husband was caring for her son in Melbourne, and her workplace allowed her to do personal vacations and work.

“ It means that they say they need a village to raise children. For me, it was necessary to grow the village. “

However, it remains a very difficult experience and has affected her mental and physical health.

“When these physical symptoms were set for me, I was able to hold back on them before those really hindering thoughts came.”

Dr. Grzeskowiak said it is important to raise public awareness of HG and that it can be given to people.

“People who suffer from excessive mixing can often have a negative impact on their ability to receive appropriate treatment,” he said.

Rebekah said that voiced how she actually feels about this condition is the best she can do and it is important for people in the condition to feel unashamed.

If she was a little away from her pregnancy, she hopes to become a peer support worker for other women at HG.

“It's a really, really difficult slogan to get there, and that's not something you can do on your own.”