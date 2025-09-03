The results of the Landmark's Global Trial show that powerful new tablets stubbornly lower hypertension, resisting standard treatment.

This drug, Baxdrostat, lowered blood pressure on average by nearly 10 mmHg. This is sufficient to reduce the risk of heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure.

Breakthrough Trials Show New Hope

An estimated 1.3 billion people live in hypertension worldwide. In about half of these cases, this condition remains uncontrolled or unresponsive to standard treatment. This group has a significant increase in the risk of heart attacks, strokes, kidney problems and early death. Around 14 million people have been affected in the UK alone.

To address this challenge, the researchers launched the International Baxhtn Trial, supervised by Professor Brian Williams of the UCL Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and sponsored by AstraZeneca. The study tested the new oral drug Baxdrostat, which has nearly 800 patients involved in 214 medical centers around the world.

The findings were shared and published simultaneously at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Conference 2025 in Madrid on August 30th. New England Journal of Medicine.

Strong outcomes in resistant patients

After 12 weeks of treatment, participants receiving Baxdrostat (2 mg in 1 mg or 2 mg pill format per day) averaged a blood pressure of about 9-10 mmhg than those given the placebo. This reduction is important enough to significantly reduce cardiovascular risk. Approximately 40% of patients taking Baxdrostat achieved healthy blood pressure levels compared to <20% on placebo.

Professor Williams, lead presenter and lead presenter of the ESC trial, said: “Achieving a nearly 10 mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure with BaxDrostat in the BaxHTN Phase III trial is irritating as this level of reduction is associated with a significantly lower risk of heart attacks, strokes, heart failure and kidney disease.”

How pills work in the body

Blood pressure is heavily influenced by a hormone called aldosterone, which helps the kidneys regulate the balance between salt and water.

Some people produce too much aldosterone, causing the body to retain salt and water. This dysregulation of aldosterone increases blood pressure and makes it extremely difficult to control.

Addressing dysregulation of aldosterone has been an important research effort for decades, but has so far been difficult to achieve.

Baxdrostat works by blocking aldosterone production and deals directly with this driver of hypertension (hypertension).

Important advances in treatment

Professor Williams, UCL's medical chair, said:

“Around half of those treated for hypertension have no control over it. But this is a conservative estimate, and the numbers are probably higher, especially since the blood pressure of the target we are trying to reach is much lower than before.[1]

“In patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension, the addition of 1 mg or 2 mg per day to background antihypertensive therapy resulted in a clinically meaningful reduction in systolic blood pressure.

“This suggests that aldosterone plays an important role in causing difficult-to-control blood pressure in millions of patients, and we hope for more effective treatment in the future.”

Global Health Issues

Historically, high-income Western countries have reported much higher levels of hypertension. However, primarily due to changes in diet (addition of salt to food), the number of people living with this condition is now much higher in the eastern and low-income countries. More than half of the affected people live in Asia, including 226 million in China and 19 million in India.[2]

Professor Williams added: “The drug suggests that it could support up to 5 billion people worldwide. It has been suggested that it will support up to 10 million people in the UK alone, particularly at a new target level for optimal blood pressure control.”

Note

The ESC 2024 Hypertension Guidelines recommended target blood pressures below 130/80 mmHg. Before 2024, the target was 140/90 mmHg. Blood Pressure Numbers from the UK

See: “Efficacy and Safety of Baxdrostat in Uncontrolled Resistant Hypertension,” John M. Flack, Michel Azizi, Jenifer M. Brown, Jamie P. Dwyer, Jakub Fronczek, Erika SW Jones, Daniel S. Olsson, Shira Perl, Hirotaka Wittaka witta, ulira, uliranga wittaka wittaka Williams, August 29, 2025. New England Journal of Medicine.

2:10.1056/nejmoa2507109

This study was supported by the NIHR Biomedical Research Center at UCLH.

