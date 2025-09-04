Chagas disease carried by a kiss bug spreading across us: what should we know





article Health officials are sounding an alarm for Chagas disease, a potentially fatal condition transmitted by insects known as “kiss bugs.” It is currently considered endemic in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and UCLA Health. What we know: Health experts believe that around 45,000 people in Los Angeles County have already been infected, and more than 300,000 people in the United States have been infected. According to UCLA Healthfewer than 2% of infected people know that they carry parasites that have been spread by “kiss bugs.” Insects are known as “kiss bugs” because they bit people in their face and suck blood. Experts defecate after chewing and t. It deposits a parasite known as cruzi on the skin. After a person is bitten, they inadvertently injure the scratch, which is how it enters the bloodstream, explained Dr. Shaun Yang, professor of clinical microbiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He said that Chagas disease slowly kills the heart, leaving it untreated. The disease is already considered an endemic to Latin America, with an estimated 8 million people reportedly infected. According to the CDC. Symptoms of Chagas disease UCLA Health calls Chagas' disease silent disease, as most people don't know that they have it. They said the infected person is asymptomatic throughout its acute and chronic stages. During the acute phase that occurs in the first weeks or months of infection, people may experience swelling of the eyelids, fever, fatigue, body pain, headache, loss of appetite, diarrhea, and vomiting. While experts say it can last for a lifetime, about 20-30% of infected people can develop serious heart and digestive problems. Chagas disease can cause heart enlargement, heart failure or cardiac arrest, enlarged colon, or enlarged esophagus. Some symptoms can be managed with cardiac medication to treat heart failure, while a heart transplant may be required, UCLA Health said. However, they say that antiparasitic drugs are only effective during acute or recurrence after implantation. Chagas Disease can spread through: Pregnant woman to her baby

transfusion

Organ transplantation

Consuming uncooked foods contaminated with feces from infected bugs

Accidental lab exposure According to the CDCChagas disease does not spread from person to person. Where is the kiss bug? Dr. Yang said that people who have recently traveled to Mexico, Central America or South America and are beginning to experience heart problems should be tested for Chagas disease. He encourages people visiting rural Latin America to sleep under the net to protect them from bug bites. You can also find kissing bugs in the US. Health experts say insects found in Los Angeles are unlikely to carry parasites that cause Chagas disease. However, in Texas, tests have confirmed that insects found there are carrying T. cruzi parasites. In Latin America, almost all kissing bugs carry parasites. According to UCLA Health, kissing bugs are most frequently seen in mud and homes made with Adobe. They like to live in cracks in areas with walls and pets and rodents. Bugs also bites rodents, dogs and cats, but Dr. Yang said he prefers to bite humans. sauce: Information from this story comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and UCLA Health.

