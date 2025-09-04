Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is planning to nominate seven new advisors to the Scientific Committee. It recommends that Americans have knowledge of which vaccines they should take, and, according to two former federal officials, be aware of the issue.

The panel, an advisory committee on vaccination practices, has a huge influence. Government programs like insurance companies and Medicaid should cover recommended vaccinations.

After Kennedy's confirmation hearing, R-La. Sen. Bill Cassidy of the company said Kennedy received assurance that “we will maintain the disease control and prevention advisory committee on vaccination practices without change.”

In June, Kennedy fired all 17 members of the panel, claiming that committee members were “troubled by a sustained conflict of interest.”

Two days later, he appointed eight doctors and researchers, half of whom at one point expressed vaccine skepticism. (One resigned due to a financial conflict of interest.)

Kennedy has destroyed the status quo with the CDC. He fired the agency's director last week, prompting several senior officials to resign, breaking its budget and division.

Seven new members of the panel include cardiologists, neurologists and geneticists who are critical of vaccines and missions. In general, the views of new members on childhood vaccines are still unknown.

The news was first reported by Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency medical doctor at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, by the Medicine Sacack Newsletter.

“Initially, none of these potential candidates appear to have vaccine expertise,” said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a pediatrician at Stanford University who worked for the panel until June when Kennedy rejected it.

“There appears to be a theme of denial of 'mainstream' community policy,” she added. “Covid isn't the only disease we're dealing with right now. We should move on to addressing the overall vaccine disease prevention environment.”

New members have little time to prepare for the next meeting, which is scheduled to begin on September 18th. Among other issues, the panel can vote to remove important childhood shots from the vaccination schedule.

Andrew Nixon, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, declined to confirm the plan. “When there are new members to announce, you'll hear that from us,” he said.

At their first meeting, the advisors appointed by Kennedy voted to withdraw long-standing recommendations for a type of flu vaccine that includes thimeromonal, a preservative that the anti-vaccine movement is falsely linked to autism.

The vote was followed by a presentation by Lynn Redwood, former leader in Child Health Defense, an anti-vaccine group founded by Kennedy. Redwood, currently employed in the department, claimed that thimeromonkeys are dangerous and toxic to children.

In her presentation, she accidentally said that the only flu vaccine containing thimeromonkeys doubled the actual amount at 50 micrograms per dose.

New panel members include:

– Katherine Stein, professor of epidemiology and tuberculosis researcher at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio. In 2022, she called for the end of the university's vaccine mandate, writing that such rules were “unethical.” (Stein confirmed that she expected the panel to be named, but she didn't know when Kennedy would make the announcement.)

– Cardiologist Dr. Kirk Millhoan is a member of the Independent Medical Alliance and falsely claims that Covid vaccines contribute to an increase in infant mortality and a 600% increase in cardiac problems in young people. (Robert Malone, a current member of the panel and vocal critic of the mRNA vaccine, is an advisor to the alliance.)

– Dr. John Gaitanis, a pediatric neurologist, has served for many years as an expert witness to the professional federal vaccine court for families who believe it is harming the vaccine.