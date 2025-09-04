Health
Extreme morning illness has been found to bear a severe emotional and physical burden
A new study reveals the deep emotional and physical sacrifices of extreme morning illness, with more than half of affected women reporting that they think they will end their pregnancy, with nine in 10 saying they think they don't have children.
National survey, PLOS 1It is one of the most comprehensive studies of the living experience of meat of hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), a severe form of nausea and vomiting during pregnancy in Australia.
It emphasizes not only the debilitating nature of the condition, but also the inconsistent efficacy of commonly prescribed treatments.
Lead author, Associate Professor, Luke Grzeskowiak, a pharmacist and researcher at Flinders University, said it emphasizes the urgent need for more compassionate, evidence-based care for pregnant women experiencing HG.
Hyperemesis Gravidarum is not just about morning illness. It is a serious condition that can have devastating consequences for women's mental health, relationships, and future pregnancy decisions.
Our research shows that many women are not getting the support or relief they need, and that is something we need to deal with in an urgent manner. ”
Associate Professor Luke Gruzeskowiak, Pharmacist and Researcher at Flinders University
A survey of 289 Australian women found that 54% were considering terminating pregnancy due to HG symptoms, while 90% thought they had no children.
This condition also has a high incidence of anxiety and depression, with 62% of respondents reporting that they experienced these emotions “frequently” and “always” during pregnancy.
Despite the severity of the symptoms, only half of the women surveyed evaluated the commonly used treatment as effective.
Although Ondansetron, doxylamine, and corticosteroids were recognized as the most effective medications, many women reported serious side effects, including constipation, sedation and cognitive impairment.
Another frequently used drug, metoclopramide, was discontinued by nearly a third of users due to adverse effects.
“Women are often prescribed multiple medications to manage their symptoms, but the reality is that many of these treatments come with their own burdens,” says Associate Professor Grzeskowiak.
“We need better evidence to guide treatment decisions and ensure women are supported in making informed choices.”
Beyond physical symptoms, this study paints a disastrous picture of the broader impact of HG on women's lives.
Over half of respondents reported significant disruptions in their ability to work, care for their children, maintain relationships and perform daily tasks. 37% requested early labour induction to end the pregnancy more quickly due to symptoms severity.
Caitlin Kay-Smith, founder of the consumer organization Hyperemesis Australia and co-author of the study, says the findings should encourage change in how HG is understood and managed in a clinical setting.
“In many cases, women's symptoms are dismissed as a normal part of pregnancy. In fact, they are experiencing a potentially life-changing condition,” she says.
“We need to move away from all size approaches towards individualized care that recognizes the full impact of HG.”
This study was co-designed with Australian Hyperemesis and supported by the Robinson Institute at the University of Adelaide. We are looking for further research into the long-term effects of HG and its treatments, as well as greater investment in support services for affected women.
Associate Professor Luke Grzeskowiak said the message from the women was clear: “They want to be heard, believed and treated with dignity.”
sauce:
Journal Reference:
Wills, L.et al. (2025). The heavy body weight of severe nausea and vomiting burdens or excess pregnancy and the use and experience of related drug treatments: an Australian consumer survey. PLOS 1. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0329687
