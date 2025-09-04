Seven artificial sweeteners associated with cognitive decline in a new study

Artificial sweetener It has long been sold as a healthier alternative to sugar, but new research suggests that it may not be as harmless to brain health. A large, longitudinal study found a link between low-calorie and non-calorie sweeteners and cognitive decline, especially in people under the age of 60.

First research There are a series of studies suggesting that artificial sweeteners may have health effects, but they also have several benefits, such as low calories, reducing the risk of cavity and aiding in blood glucose control.

So, what does new research mean when you consume artificial sweeteners regularly? Here's what you need to know.

Which sweeteners were linked to cognitive decline?

The study continued for eight years over 12,000 middle-aged Brazilian adults, and used self-reports to measure dietary intakes for seven common sweeteners.

Aspartame

saccharin

Acesulfame-K

Erithritol

Sorbitol

Xylitol

The rear

“We used (registered) sweeteners that were available in Brazil at the time,” Dr. Claudia Sumoto, an associate professor of geriatric genes at the University of Sao Paulo and one of the study authors, told Today.com via email. “Unfortunately, some sweeteners like sucralose and stevia were not available.”

The researchers found that higher intakes of seven sweeteners were significantly associated with reduced global cognitive and oral flow ency, based on several different cognitive tests. Although the results were similar among all participants, the link between low-calorie and calorie sweeteners and reduced memory was the strongest in people with diabetes.

Interestingly, the impact was greater for adults under the age of 60, but no significant association was found in people over the age of 60. This suggests middle-aged eating habits decades ago before symptoms of dementia began to appear, and can have lifelong consequences for brain health.

“It is important to remember that cognitive performance peaks around 30 years ago, 25 to 30 years ago. Then it gradually decreases in function. Our research shows that sweeteners can accelerate this natural process even in middle-aged adults,” Suemoto says.

Researchers suspect that artificial sweeteners can affect the brain through mechanisms such as neuroinflammation, neurodegeneration, or destruction of the gut brain axis.

“Animal studies, for example, suggest that aspartame can cause brain inflammation, but sugar alcohols such as erythritol and sorbitol can alter intestinal microorganisms and damage the blood-brain barrier,” says Sumoto.

However, these studies use very large doses of sweeteners, beyond what most people consume in a day. So, although the results are probably not translated into small doses of drinks and other foods, “more research is needed in both animal models and primarily humans,” explains Sumoto.

Should I avoid artificial sweeteners?

Although this is the first large cohort study to demonstrate the association between artificial sweeteners and cognitive decline, Suemoto highlights the need for more research.

For example, other studies can look at brain images to see what amounts of artificial sweetener participants are exposed to, and which parts are most affected, she adds. Another approach is to conduct randomized studies in which participants reduce or completely replace artificial sweeteners in their diet.

However, if you are looking for guidance based on the data currently available, Suemoto says moderation is important. “It's wise to limit consumption whenever possible, and ideally avoid daily use.”

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Based on “available scientific evidence,” we consider these types of sweeteners to be safe for human consumption.

Which foods contain the most of these sweeteners?

Artificial sweeteners are found in a wide range of processed foods and drinks, including:

Diet Soda and Sugar Free Drinks

Sugar Free Gum and Mint

Packaged protein bars and shakes

Low-calorie desserts, candies, ice cream

Flavored yogurt and pudding

“Light” salad dressing, sauces, seasonings

Healthy eating habits to prevent cognitive decline

Research Show The best strategies for protecting your brain for ages focus on an entire diet rich in plant-based foods, including colorful fruits, lush greenery, nuts, whole grains, and legumes.

Certain nutrients such as healthy fats, antioxidants, carotenoids, vitamin E, and choline are particularly beneficial in reducing and promoting inflammation Brain health over time.

If you reach for sugar substitutes every day, here are some small, brain-friendly swaps you can try.