



Lily May MessengerBBC News in West England EPA/ShutterStock Medications are used to treat mental health problems People who use cannabis to self-treat are at a higher risk of delusion than recreational users, the biggest study of the drug found. The three-year study published under the two reports was the first to investigate why users decided to start using cannabis and how this reason influenced the length of time they took it. Those who took medication to treat anxiety, depression, or pain reported a higher delusional score and used the medication longer than those who tried it for fun. “If someone is using it for self-treatment, this can lead to long-term chronic use patterns,” said Tom Freeman, a senior study author from Bath University. A total of 3,389 former and current cannabis users under the age of 18 have completed the cannabis and ME survey as part of the study. First research report On average, users revealed that they consumed 10-17 joints or 206 units of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the leading psychoactive compound in cannabis per week. We found that people who started taking the medication consumed significantly higher amounts each week because anxiety, depression, or other people in their family are already using it. Second research report It focuses on the relationship between childhood trauma, delusion, and cannabis use. More than half of respondents reported experiencing some form of trauma, the study found. Distribution materials Dr. Tom Freeman said self-managed cannabis users are likely to use it for longer Dr. Freeman said: “It is the first UK study to consider specific cannabis use, with a very detailed measure of cannabis use and its health impact on those who use it. “People who use cannabis for more social and recreational purposes tended to use cannabis in the long run with fewer problems. “What we found was that people who use cannabis to manage mental health issues like anxiety and depression, or their families were using it, which meant they had a high level of cannabis use and risk.” The cannabis and ME research was funded by the Medical Research Council and was jointly led by the University of Bath and King's College London.

