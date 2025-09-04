



Referring to lithium can bring to mind images of lithium batteries or drugs to treat bipolar diseases. However, researchers are now looking at another aspect of lithium. Lithium in your diet may play a role in reducing your risk of Alzheimer's disease. This is not the first time that lithium intake has been linked to its medicinal effects. Shortly after the discovery of the element in mineral petalites by Swedish chemist Johann August Ahfevevensson in 1817, it was promoted for the treatment of gout with the false belief that lithium can remove uric acid from the body, just like water containing lithium salts. In the late 1800s, “Buffalo Lithia Water” was touted as a rejuvenating tonic, and even the original Coca-Cola syrup contained lithium citrate. Additionally, “Richeto Lemon Lime Soda” was eventually renamed as 7 Up, which was originally sold as a hangover remedy and mood booster. In the 1940s, lithium chloride was sold as a low-sodium alternative to salt for people with hypertension with disastrous consequences. High doses of lithium resulted in kidney problems, including several deaths. This led to skepticism when Dr. John Cade argued in 1949 that lithium carbonate was the appropriate treatment for bipolar disease. There is a need to monitor kidney and thyroid problems in patients taking lithium carbonate, but that skepticism declined when the trial proved its effectiveness. For Alzheimer's connection. A 2022 study found that patients treated with bipolar lithium are at about half the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease compared to those who have not received such treatment. Another study showed that people who drink water with high lithium content were at a lower risk of dementia. Currently, a Harvard study found that lithium levels are reduced in the prefrontal cortex of Alzheimer's disease patients. It is a part of the brain that is essential for memory and decision-making. In contrast, researchers led by Harvard neuroscientist Bruce Jankner have discovered higher levels of lithium in amyloid plaques that characterize Alzheimer's disease. This was a post-mortem study of the brains of participants in the Religious Order Study, a long-term medical study that involves Catholic nuns, priests and siblings over the age of 65 who had brains for medical research. The lithium supply of the brain, which comes from the dietary lithium, found primarily in plant foods, was sucked into amyloid plaque and appeared to be reduced due to the low lithium in the rest of the brain! To further explore this, dietary lithium content was significantly reduced in species of mice that tend to exhibit symptoms like Alzheimer's disease. Eight months later, these mice were significantly worse on memory tests than standard laboratory diet mice, and also showed brain changes similar to those seen in Alzheimer's disease patients. A possible interpretation of the findings is that low levels of lithium in the brain are a risk factor for Alzheimer's disease, and lithium supplements may be protected from disease. The Harvard team investigated this possibility by treating mice with symptoms of Alzheimer's disease with lithium orotate. After nine months of treatment, mice significantly reduced plaque and performed memory tests in the same way as regular mice. Needless to say, mice are not male, and human clinical trials are required to determine whether dietary lithium supplements can help drive Alzheimer's disease. Lithium orotium is naturally occurring in the body and is eligible for sale as a dietary supplement. Dosages of these supplements are several hundred times smaller than those used to treat bipolar diseases, so the risk of supplementation appears to be small. But it's too early to jump to that point. @‌joeschwarcz Click here to watch Video version.

