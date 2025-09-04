



Explore Photo: Crowds gather to protest the shooting, budget cuts at the CDC Many of the HIV sectors revived in June after the CDC shootings in April. 2,400 People were fired. Provisional Injunction in the Litigation New York v. Kennedy protected certain portions of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services overseeing the CDC. Once these workers complete the department shutdown operation, Jacobs added, “it will likely end.” “I know a lot of employees who have not returned to doing the same job they did before April 1,” Jacobs said in an affidavit related to the lawsuit. “For example, the HIV preventive divisions have instructed workers to “reorient” to close themselves. “They are not allowed to work on new projects, but instead they are tasked with closing the project.” Credit: Miguel Martinez Zimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez Zimenez The HIV division was not included in approximately 600 CDC employees Dismissal It remains protected by the Trump administration last week and for now under an injunction. The HIV department has approximately 400 employees. 160 people were fired in April, and 130 have since been resurrected, Jacobs said. The CDC internal presentation from July, obtained by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, explained the purpose of reorienting the HIV sector, to “develop a transition plan that can be operated upon notification of removal or transition.” Specific objectives include establishing a timeline for the “shutdown/migration plan” and “plan for the final abolition of lab space, a plan for an orderly shutdown of the laboratory branch.” “Under Secretary Kennedy's leadership, the country's important public health functions remain intact and effective,” HHS spokesman Emily G. Hilliard said in a statement from the AJC. “The critical HIV/AIDS program continues under a healthy American administration and reflects the prioritization of this critical work sector. Continuous investment demonstrates our commitment to addressing these urgent and long-term health challenges.” John Brooks, former chief medical officer of the CDC's HIV prevention division, said 90% of the funds the federal government puts into HIV is distributed through the CDC's HIV division. If the department is closed, HIV research and prevention in the US could result in domestic centralization, expertise and even basic research, and many HIV testing could be analyzed at a high level, Brooks said. “Everyone should be wary of leaving all of these multiple public health needed to maintain the system, even if they believe they are vulnerable to HIV,” said public health practitioner and activist Daniel D. Driffin. Credit: Miguel Martinez Zimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez Zimenez Much of the public health sector's response to other infectious diseases, including Covid-19, is built from the infrastructure originally set up for HIV, Driffin added. “We wouldn't have resolved Covid in the timeline of solving Covid without HIV infrastructure,” Driffin said, including virus mapping, contact tracing and vaccine development. Brooks called the internal shutdown “heartbreaking.” “I don't have to spend the majority of my public health career trying to eliminate HIV in America and be afraid that Americans will get HIV again,” Brooks said. During Trump's first term, the White House implemented a national initiative to end HIV in the United States. This has the idea that HIV can reach places that are no longer considered a trend. In the first four years of the program, Brooks said the US saw unprecedented progress in a 12% decline in new infections annually and a 19% reduction in deaths caused by HIV after years of stagnation. “The program, which functions as funding and may have been a signing program for this president's legacy, is completely undermined by his administration, including RFK Jr.,” Brooks said. “He needs to think carefully about the legacy. Unfortunately, the legacy he is leaving now is because he doesn't tell the truth and you can't trust the promises he makes.

