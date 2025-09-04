Are creatine supplements all of them being excited about? : NPR

thomas_eyedesign/istockphoto/getty images

Creatine supplements have long been popular among iron pumping gym siblings. However, recently, interest in creatine has exploded as social media influencers have grown cognitive growth from adding muscle to promote the benefits of creatine over everything that helps regulate blood sugar.

“It's this year's supplement,” said wellness influencer Bobby Parrish. Recent Tiktok Posts. “Creatine is legal.”

It's a compound I made it From three amino acids that muscles use as energy sources. Your body makes some creatine, which also comes from lean meat, chicken, or fish.

But can maximizing your creatine with supplements really provide all the health benefits influencers claim? This is what research shows.

Claim

Creatine supplements help improve muscle growth and athletic performance. Some argue that it can prevent age-related bone and muscle loss, while others argue that it can improve brain function when sleep is deprived, and other ways to boost cognition and protect against Alzheimer's disease.

evidence

Decades Research Taking supplements to maximize the amount of creatine stored in the muscle has been shown to add lean muscle mass and improve athleticism, providing a quick burst of energy to “run some extra reps on the bench press or finish a little harder on the road race.” Abby Smith RyanProfessor of Athletics and Sports Science at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

And it helps to combine creatine with carbohydrates Promotes durability and speed recovery From her hard workout, she says.

Now you can eat more and increase your creatine store, but say, “The problem with that is that we talk about like 2 pounds of raw beef every day, and not many people are trying to do it.” Jose AntonioProfessor of Athletics and Sports Sciences at Nova Southeastern University in Florida. Therefore, supplements.

When it comes to adding lean muscle mass, Antonio says the evidence for creatine supplements is “overwhelming.” They work, but Antonio says there is a big warning: “You can't just take creatine, and then you put a lean lump.” In other words, you really need to exercise.

A review of 35 studies found that adult men were added around when creatine supplements were combined with resistance training. 2-3 pounds A lean weight. Especially for the elderly — as we tend to lose muscle mass as we get older — it's Importantsays Smith Ryan.

There are also some new studies that suggest that creatine supplements may help bone health, but evidence of that is It's still appearing,say Hannah Cabrea registered dietitian, exercise physiologist and postdoctoral researcher at the Pennington Center for Biomedical Research in Louisiana. She points out that exercise generally helps maintain healthy bones.

“Whenever the muscles are pulling the bones, they actually increase bone density. So if they're helping the muscles, they're helping the bones too,” she says.

For other potential benefits of creatine supplements, see Controls blood sugar levels For people with type 2 diabetes, Memory improvements,help When brain function is lost, brain function improves And do other ways to improve brain health? Antonio states that early evidence suggesting these benefits is “not strong, but certainly interesting.”

Smith Ryan agrees. “As a scientist, I love data more.” Still, she says if you want to try a creatine supplement, go for it.

“Creatine cannot become a magic bullet,” she adds. “But I think it's a low-hanging fruit with minimal side effects.”

Antonio points out that vegans and vegetarians are You are more likely to benefit from creatine supplementationbecause they can't get much creatine from their diet.

Nuance

If you are using creatine supplements to improve your performance in the gym or sports field, know that the boost may be small. “It's not necessarily going to make you a better baseball player or a better soccer player, but it helps you train harder,” Antonio says.

Creatine is considered very safe for adults, but if you have kidney disease, you should consult your doctor before taking it, he says Dr. Peter Cohenan associate professor of medicine at Harvard University School of Medicine, who studies the safety of supplements. He recommends purchasing supplements that contain the most popular (the most widely studied form) of creatine. only material.

“If someone wants to use supplements, they need to know exactly what ingredients we are getting and the exact dosage,” says Cohen.

He notes that research has discovered that products sold as sports supplements that are pre-sold often have a breakup. Prohibited ingredients. Therefore, he should try out creatine supplements and make sure they are certified by a third-party certification program. He recommends Sports certified NSF.

Cohen says that while creatine supplements “may mean the difference between winning and losing for competitive athletes, “I personally don't think there is a still proven role for creatine, which is still proven, for recreational activities and certainly for long-term health.”

And not everyone has a difference in performance after replenishing creatine. Cohen points the study It suggests that 20% to 30% of people do not respond to creatine supplementation due to individual biological differences.

If you want to try it

There are two strategies to start creatine supplements due to the benefits of muscle building. One is what is called a loading dose, says Antonio. This quickly accumulates creatine stores in the muscles, but can cause gastrointestinal distress.

That's why Antonio and Cabre say they frequently recommend a second strategy. This means taking 5 grams of creatine every day. Since creatine takes time to saturate your muscles, you should take this daily dosage for at least four weeks, preferably eight weeks, before you notice any differences in terms of lean muscle mass, Antonio says.

If someone uses creatine for a while, 3-5 grams a day is usually considered a maintenance dose.

Conclusion

“If you want to try creatine, but you understand what the potential benefits are, you can make heavy, repetitive activities a little faster and you choose to give it a try – that's reasonable,” says Cohen.