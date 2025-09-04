Health
Are creatine supplements all of them being excited about? : NPR
Creatine supplements have long been popular among iron pumping gym siblings. However, recently, interest in creatine has exploded as social media influencers have grown cognitive growth from adding muscle to promote the benefits of creatine over everything that helps regulate blood sugar.
“It's this year's supplement,” said wellness influencer Bobby Parrish. Recent Tiktok Posts. “Creatine is legal.”
It's a compound I made it From three amino acids that muscles use as energy sources. Your body makes some creatine, which also comes from lean meat, chicken, or fish.
But can maximizing your creatine with supplements really provide all the health benefits influencers claim? This is what research shows.
Claim
Creatine supplements help improve muscle growth and athletic performance. Some argue that it can prevent age-related bone and muscle loss, while others argue that it can improve brain function when sleep is deprived, and other ways to boost cognition and protect against Alzheimer's disease.
evidence
Decades Research Taking supplements to maximize the amount of creatine stored in the muscle has been shown to add lean muscle mass and improve athleticism, providing a quick burst of energy to “run some extra reps on the bench press or finish a little harder on the road race.” Abby Smith RyanProfessor of Athletics and Sports Science at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
And it helps to combine creatine with carbohydrates Promotes durability and speed recovery From her hard workout, she says.
Now you can eat more and increase your creatine store, but say, “The problem with that is that we talk about like 2 pounds of raw beef every day, and not many people are trying to do it.” Jose AntonioProfessor of Athletics and Sports Sciences at Nova Southeastern University in Florida. Therefore, supplements.
When it comes to adding lean muscle mass, Antonio says the evidence for creatine supplements is “overwhelming.” They work, but Antonio says there is a big warning: “You can't just take creatine, and then you put a lean lump.” In other words, you really need to exercise.
A review of 35 studies found that adult men were added around when creatine supplements were combined with resistance training. 2-3 pounds A lean weight. Especially for the elderly — as we tend to lose muscle mass as we get older — it's Importantsays Smith Ryan.
There are also some new studies that suggest that creatine supplements may help bone health, but evidence of that is It's still appearing,say Hannah Cabrea registered dietitian, exercise physiologist and postdoctoral researcher at the Pennington Center for Biomedical Research in Louisiana. She points out that exercise generally helps maintain healthy bones.
“Whenever the muscles are pulling the bones, they actually increase bone density. So if they're helping the muscles, they're helping the bones too,” she says.
For other potential benefits of creatine supplements, see Controls blood sugar levels For people with type 2 diabetes, Memory improvements,help When brain function is lost, brain function improves And do other ways to improve brain health? Antonio states that early evidence suggesting these benefits is “not strong, but certainly interesting.”
Smith Ryan agrees. “As a scientist, I love data more.” Still, she says if you want to try a creatine supplement, go for it.
“Creatine cannot become a magic bullet,” she adds. “But I think it's a low-hanging fruit with minimal side effects.”
Antonio points out that vegans and vegetarians are You are more likely to benefit from creatine supplementationbecause they can't get much creatine from their diet.
Nuance
If you are using creatine supplements to improve your performance in the gym or sports field, know that the boost may be small. “It's not necessarily going to make you a better baseball player or a better soccer player, but it helps you train harder,” Antonio says.
Creatine is considered very safe for adults, but if you have kidney disease, you should consult your doctor before taking it, he says Dr. Peter Cohenan associate professor of medicine at Harvard University School of Medicine, who studies the safety of supplements. He recommends purchasing supplements that contain the most popular (the most widely studied form) of creatine. only material.
“If someone wants to use supplements, they need to know exactly what ingredients we are getting and the exact dosage,” says Cohen.
He notes that research has discovered that products sold as sports supplements that are pre-sold often have a breakup. Prohibited ingredients. Therefore, he should try out creatine supplements and make sure they are certified by a third-party certification program. He recommends Sports certified NSF.
Cohen says that while creatine supplements “may mean the difference between winning and losing for competitive athletes, “I personally don't think there is a still proven role for creatine, which is still proven, for recreational activities and certainly for long-term health.”
And not everyone has a difference in performance after replenishing creatine. Cohen points the study It suggests that 20% to 30% of people do not respond to creatine supplementation due to individual biological differences.
If you want to try it
There are two strategies to start creatine supplements due to the benefits of muscle building. One is what is called a loading dose, says Antonio. This quickly accumulates creatine stores in the muscles, but can cause gastrointestinal distress.
That's why Antonio and Cabre say they frequently recommend a second strategy. This means taking 5 grams of creatine every day. Since creatine takes time to saturate your muscles, you should take this daily dosage for at least four weeks, preferably eight weeks, before you notice any differences in terms of lean muscle mass, Antonio says.
If someone uses creatine for a while, 3-5 grams a day is usually considered a maintenance dose.
Conclusion
“If you want to try creatine, but you understand what the potential benefits are, you can make heavy, repetitive activities a little faster and you choose to give it a try – that's reasonable,” says Cohen.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/09/04/nx-s1-5526053/are-creatine-supplements-all-that-theyre-pumped-up-to-be
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Womens Tennis OpenS Campaign with 16th annual Bill & Sandra Moore Invitational
- 'You only have one with you': Shows the reminders after filming CNN
- LSD shows that it promises to reduce anxiety in a central stage study of drugmakers
- The Afghan woman who lost all male relatives in the earthquake faces new barriers
- Failure of tax management, Celios Desak Prabowo Fire Sri Mulyani
- Trump to speak with Zelensky Thursday as a momentum to end the Russian war in Ukrainian stands
- Kansas State Football: Not as bad as you think!
- The Congress alleges that Prime Minister Modi has an army of nephews; Target Gadkari
- “No intention of attacking anyone”
- Chinas XI and North Korea, Kim engages in deeper ties during the meeting in Beijing
- Why prevail over the dismissal of the head of the American jobs has worried economists | US unemployment and employment data
- Pakistan cricket player Haider Ali Police Investigation fell after the arrest due to alleged rape