4. Ovarian Cancer Symptoms Doctors are monitoring themselves

Ovarian cancer can be fatal because it is very stealthy.

The warning signs are vague. There are no screening tests for women with no symptoms, such as breast cancer mammograms. And there's room for growth in a flexible abdomen before pushing up what causes problems.

Therefore, ovarian cancer tends to be diagnosed at a later stage. Because it can be described as something benign by a patient, or even by their primary care physician, says Dr. Jamie Bakum Gemes, a gynecological oncologist in Rochester, Minnesota.

She also points out that it could grow widely from the microscope in a few months. All these factors are wary of warning signs on her own body.

“Every day, I care about people with ovarian cancer,” Bakkum-Gamez tells Today.com.

“This clearly hits home for me… and it definitely is in my heart personally.”

She has one of the risk factors (who won't get pregnant). And at age 49, she recognizes the risk that all types of cancers increase with age.

September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Given what Bakkum-Gamez knows, how do doctors monitor ovarian cancer?

She keeps her family's history in mind. Because about 20% of women who develop the disease inherit the genes from one of their parents, like the BRCA mutations, Bakkum-Gamez says. None of her family has ovarian or breast cancer, but if that's the case, she Genetic testing.

She eats healthy food, exercises, gets pelvic examinations every year, and stays above all other cancer screenings.

The symptoms of ovarian cancer that doctors pay attention to their body include:

Bloody – the feeling of feeling like your pants or belt is too tight – the feeling of growing abdomen is the most common symptoms seen in patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer. It is one of the main symptoms she is monitoring.

“People who received the new diagnosis said, 'I thought I was gaining weight because I was eating more.'

“Usually their abdomen are looking more along the line of what you look like if you're pregnant.”

It happens because ovarian cancer tumors cause fluid AscitesIt accumulates inside the abdomen and the abdomen It's hard and swollenthe American Cancer Society points out.

When she feels that Bakkum-Gamez is bloated, she checks if there is extra fat that allows her to hold her hands outside the strict parts of the abdominal wall.

“I want to reassure you that it's extra fat,” she says, or that bloating disappears with intestinal movements.

Otherwise, the concern may be that there is excess fluid that pushes outward from inside the abdomen.

But many women Gain abdominal fat during menopauseIt adds to the ambiguity and difficulty of distinguishing between physical changes and symptoms. “It's very frustrating,” says Bakkum-Gamez.

It will fill up quickly

This can happen because abdominal tumors and fluid accumulation can limit how much food the stomach can hold.

Bakkum-Gamez checks for this condition known as early satiety.

“If you're hungry, eat a little food and feel filled pretty quickly… that should encourage someone to be appreciated,” she says.

Frequent urination

Similar to what happens in the stomach, if there is a large mass in the pelvis, the bladder is completely filled and cannot hold as much urine as usual, Bakkum-Gamez points out.

She often asks patients: how many times do you wake up and go to the bathroom at night?

“It's not uncommon for those individuals to have to stand up to urinate once, twice, sometimes three or four times,” the doctor says.

Your intestinal habits change

This can mean constipation or diarrhea.

This occurs because ovarian cancer also moves to the surface of the abdomen and pelvis lining, which also covers the intestines.

Small tumors on the surface of the intestine can lead to functional changes. She adds that a large mass can also press the rectum or sigmoid colon (the last part of the large intestine), which can cause constipation.

What are the risk factors for ovarian cancer?

The American Cancer Society says Risk factors include:

Getting older – Bakkum-Gamez patients are usually from the early to mid-60s.

Genetic genetic variations such as BRCA1, BRCA2 or Lynch syndrome. Women with one of them may benefit from risk-reducing surgery to remove the ovaries and fallopian tubes. Now I recommend that women be tied up Opportunistic Carbide Excisionor eliminate fallopian tube removal as a potential source that starts as a potential source of ovarian cancer, says Bakkum-Gamez.

Start your period at a young age – before 12 years old.

He goes through menopause after age 52.

Ovarian cancer diagnosis

Other symptoms of ovarian cancer include pelvic pain, abdominal or abdominal or abdominal or abdominal symptoms, especially after menopause Back painAccording to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If symptoms persist, meaning that they last for a week or two and don't go away, it's important to be evaluated, says Bakkum-Gamez. Doctors may feel an ovarian mass during pelvic examinations, and sometimes during abdominal examinations.

Pelvic ultrasound is the most sensitive imaging for the ovaries and fallopian tubes, she points out.

“(However) imaging was not a successful way to pick up early cancers because imaging doesn't capture them because it's so small,” adds Bakkum-Gamez.

Blood test known as CA-125 Tumor markers can be measured in the context of ovarian cancer, but they can be elevated for other reasons, so they are not a reliable screening test. American Cancer Society Note.

“There's no screening test for (ovarian cancer), and that's really a big deal,” says Bakkum-Gamez.

“That's not because people across the nation and around the world are not trying to develop effective screening tests for this cancer. It simply means that it's not happening yet.”