Health
LSD shows that it promises to reduce anxiety in a central stage study of drugmakers
Washington – Washington (AP) – LSD Reduced anxiety symptoms in a mid-term study published Thursday paves the way for additional testing and potential medical approval psychedelic It has been banned in the United States for over half a century.
Results from drugmaker MindMed tested several LSD in patients with moderate to severe systemic anxiety disorder, followed by benefits lasting for three months. The company plans to conduct follow-up studies to confirm the results and then apply. Food and Drug Administration Approved.
Beginning in the 1950s, Researchers have published it A rapid increase in papers exploring the therapeutic uses of LSD.
Frederick Barrett, who directed the Johns Hopkins University Psychedelic Center and was not involved in the research, said:
The psychedelic is in the middle of a Popular and Scientific comebackconferences, documentaries, books, and medical magazines. depressionand anxiety Post-traumatic stress disorder.
FDA specified PsilocybinMDMA and LSD as a potential “breakthrough” therapy based on current outcomes.
Still, the drug had no gliding path to the market.
last year, FDA rejected MDMA – Also known as ecstasy – cites defective research methods, potential research biases and other issues as treatment for PTSD.
A new LSD study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association addresses some of those issues.
MDMA, like many other psychedelics, was tested in conjunction with hours of talk therapy by trained medical professionals. That approach turned out to be a problem for FDA reviewers. The FDA reviewer said it is difficult to separate the medication benefits from the medication benefits.
LSD research took a simpler approach. Patients were ingested one dose of LSD under the supervision of a specialist, but were followed for about 3 months without treatment.
This paper does not detail how patients were prepared for the experience or what follow-up they received. This is important for understanding research, Barrett pointed out.
“In many cases, people can have a very strong and subjective experience that may require you to talk to a therapist to understand that,” he said.
In this study, the researchers measured anxiety symptoms in nearly 200 patients who randomly received one of four LSD or one placebo. The main objective was to find the optimal dose of the drug.
At 4 weeks, patients receiving two highest doses had significantly lower anxiety scores than patients receiving placebo or low doses. After 12 weeks, 65% of patients taking the most effective LSD dose (100 milligrams) continued to show benefits, with nearly 50% being considered in remission. The most common side effects include hallucinations, nausea and headaches.
Patients who took dummy pills also improved – common phenomena in psychedelic and psychiatric research – but those changes were less than half the size of those who got the actual medication.
This study was not affected by the problems found in similar studies.
Most patients were able to correctly infer whether they had received LSD or received a dummy pill, weakening the “blinded” approach that was considered important to objectively establish the benefits of new drugs. Additionally, a significant portion of patients in both placebo and treatment groups dropped early, narrowing the final data set.
It was also not clear how long the patients would benefit.
Mindmed conducts two large late stage trials that track patients over a long period of time and, if successful, are submitted for FDA approval.
“Some people may need to retreat,” said Dr. Maurizio Fava, PhD of Mass General Brigham Hospital, the study's lead author and advisor to Mindmed. “We don't know how many retreats will be, but the long-term effect is extremely important.”
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. others Management staff It suggests that you can receive fast track reviews for veterans and others suffering from psychological wounds.
According to the National Institutes of Health, common anxiety disorders are one of the most common mental disorders, affecting nearly 3% of adults in the United States. Current treatments include psychotherapy, antidepressants, and anti-anxiety drugs such as benzodiazepines.
The possibility of using LSD as a treatment is not new.
Over 1,000 documented papers were published in the 1950s and 1960s for use by LSD using treatments for alcoholism, depression and other conditions. However, by the late 1960s, federal government repulsion was in full swing. Psychedelics were linked to countercultural figures like former Harvard professor Timothy Leary, who famously promoted drugs as a way to “get on and drop out.”
The 1970 law classifying LSD and other psychedelics as Schedule 1 drugs is likely to be medical use and abuse – essentially halted research in the US.
When a small number of nonprofits began reassessing drugs in the 1980s and 1990s, they focused on lesser known hallucinogens such as MDMA and Psilocybin to avoid the historical controversy surrounding LSD.
“LSD was in front of everyone, but Mindmad was the first company to actually decide to evaluate it,” Faba said.
The Associated Press School of Health Sciences is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institution's Department of Science and Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. AP is solely responsible for all content.
