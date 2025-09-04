



A new study explains why smokers are more likely to develop pancreatic cancer and why they tend to have worse outcomes than non-smokers. Researchers at the University of Michigan Healthrogel Cancer Center have discovered certain cells that respond to environmental toxins, such as those found in tobacco. When toxins bind to cells, they lead to the release of protein interleukin-22, which causes tumors to grow aggressively in mice with pancreatic cancer. By digging deeper, the team has now identified ultra-suppressive immune cells that stop them from fighting tumor growth in the immune system that promotes this response. This research has been published in Cancer discoveryJournal of the American Cancer Research Association. The researchers began by feeding mice with pancreatic tumors with chemicals found in tobacco and other environmental toxins. They wanted to see how it would affect interleukin-22 or IL22. Previous studies have shown that IL22 plays a role in the pancreatic tumor microenvironment. The specialized receptors found in IL22-producing cells bind to chemicals rather than natural proteins in the body, which was a logical first step to see how chemical carcinogenesis affects IL22. The tumor's behavior has changed dramatically. They grew much bigger and metastasized throughout the body. It was really very dramatic. ”

Timothy L. Frankel, MD, senior research author, co-director of Rogel and Professor Mod T. Lane of Surgical Oncology in Michigan Medicine. Next, they began digging into the mechanisms that led to the enhancement of the growth of this tumor. They confirm that in mice without an immune system, chemical toxins do not cause tumor growth, suggesting that carcinogens are functioning within the immune system. From there, they revealed the role of IL22 in producing T-regulated immune cells. This is a type of cell that was previously involved in autoimmune disease but not in pancreatic cancer. “These T-regulatory cells have the ability to not only make IL22, but also significantly suppress anti-tumor immunity. It's a two-trained attack. Eliminating all Treg cells from these mice reversed the overall ability of tobacco chemicals to grow tumors,” Frankel said. They confirmed results in human immune cells and cells of pancreatic cancer patients. Sure enough, smokers with pancreatic cancer had more Treg cells than non-smokers. Researchers were also able to demonstrate that inhibitors that block tobacco chemicals are effective in reducing tumors. “If we can inhibit ultrasuppressing cells, we can also unlock the natural anti-tumor immunity, which could be further activated by current immunotherapy that doesn't work well in pancreatic cancer due to the immunosuppressive environment,” Frankel said. Further research is needed to understand the possibility of using drugs that inhibit this environmental toxin or block this signaling pathway. Furthermore, the findings suggest the need for personalized treatment based on patient exposure to cigarette smoke. “It may be necessary to treat smokers who develop pancreatic cancer differently,” Frankel said. “Also, there may be a need to more closely screen smokers for the development of pancreatic cancer. There is no good screening mechanism, but smokers should consider referrals to high-risk clinics and educate them about their symptoms to consider.” Signs of pancreatic cancer include lower back pain, yellowing of the skin, and weight loss of unknown cause. Frankel adds that people with a family history of pancreatic cancer or with other pancreatic inflammatory diseases should avoid smoking. Additional authors: Brian D. Griffiths, Padma Cadiyara, Jake McCug, Lathan, Ahdiskman, Carlos E. Espinoza, Caitlin L. Donahue, Matthew K. Iyer, Cameron Spayer, Sarah Nelson, Andrew Spiteri, Ahhossinny, Christee Brown, Harley Atbed Bed Nala Ilona Kryczek, Yaqing Zhang, Weiping Zou, Marina Pasca di Magliano For this work, National Cancer Institute Grants P30CA046592, R01CA268426, R01CA260752, R01CA271510, R01CA264843, U01CA224145, U01CA274154, T32CA00967; National Institutes of Health Grants 5R01DK128102; U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grants 5I01BX005777. University Surgeons Association Resident Research Award. Fredrick A. Coller Surgery Society Research Award. sauce: Michigan Medicine – University of Michigan Journal Reference: Griffith, BD, et al. (2025) Aryl hydrocarbon receptor ligands promote the initiation and progression of pancreatic cancer via neoplastic T-cell polarization. Cancer discovery. doi.org/10.1158/2159-8290.cd-25-0377

sauce: Michigan Medicine – University of Michigan Journal Reference: Griffith, BD, et al. (2025) Aryl hydrocarbon receptor ligands promote the initiation and progression of pancreatic cancer via neoplastic T-cell polarization. Cancer discovery. doi.org/10.1158/2159-8290.cd-25-0377

