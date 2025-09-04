



Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy may soon have new options to try and maintain their hair, a shampoo-like gel that can prevent hair from falling out during chemotherapy.

Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy may soon have new options to try and maintain their hair, a shampoo-like gel that can prevent hair from falling out during chemotherapy. Alopecia from chemotherapy-induced alopecia is common and usually temporary, but there are few good treatments. Researchers at Michigan State University have developed hydrogels with shampoo consistency as a more comfortable alternative to the only current treatment approved by the Federal Drug Administration. Cold Capping, which was first approved by the FDA in 2015, uses cold temperatures to constrict blood vessels around the scalp's hair follicles, preventing cell-killing chemotherapy drugs from reaching the follicles. When a chemotherapy drug kills or damages the follicle, it releases the hair from the shaft, which falls out. “It's really cold and some patients are willing to take it yet, because their hair is so important to them,” said Brian Smith, an associate professor in the Faculty of Engineering and of MSU's Institute of Qualitative Health Sciences and Engineering. the study It is recommended that approximately two-thirds of patients who used cold caps during chemotherapy report discomfort, including headache, scalp pain, neck pain, nausea, vomiting, and dizziness. Smith and his fellow engineering researchers identified quality of life challenges and subsequently sought solutions. “We need something that someone can easily put on top of the scalp, and we need to supply a medication that can easily wash the scalp off and have the ability to mechanically reduce the amount of chemotherapy that enters the hair follicle,” Smith told WTOP. How it works for patients A hydrogel that absorbs large amounts of water is applied to the patient's scalp before the start of a chemotherapy session. “As long as chemotherapy is circulating in the bloodstream, the gel will be worn during chemotherapy,” Smith said. Most chemotherapy drugs are removed from the bloodstream within hours to days. “Patients are usually very tired and probably don't want to go out,” Gel can take a shower at home, Smith said. The gel contains lidocaine, a local anesthetic, and adrenaline, a local vasoconstrictor. Smith and his team hope to obtain federal or venture funding to transfer research into clinical trials. “These are drugs that are constantly used in dentistry and hospitals, so they are not toxic,” Smith said. “They are constantly used both on the skin and on the body.” Although hydrogels have been tested in animal models, Smith said he believes the next step is a small-scale Phase 0 clinical study to investigate how gels behave in humans at the molecular level before starting more expensive phase 1 trials. “I don't think all of these individual elements were either previous or human, or there is a major risk of toxicity,” Smith said. MSU research is published in the journal Advances in biomaterials. Sign up to bring breaking news and daily headlines to your email inbox here. ©2025 WTOP. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited. This website is not intended for users within the European Economic Area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/drugs-and-medicines/2025/09/shampoo-like-gel-could-help-cancer-patients-keep-their-hair-during-chemotherapy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos