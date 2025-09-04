Health
RFK Jr. says he doesn't know how many Americans have died from Covid
RFK Jr. CDC shooting, Grill at Senate hearing via vaccine
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was burned at a Senate hearing over the recent CDC shooting and his vaccine guidance.
Washington – Health and Welfare Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. During the explosive hearing, more than a million Americans refused to admit that they had died from the coronavirus and were reluctant to give them credibility on the Covid-19 vaccine in saving lives.
Kennedy's skepticism about the role of vaccines was the focus of a fierce interaction with Senator D-Virginia, the role he played in slowing the pandemic. The country's top health officials defended their tenure before the Senate Finance Committee on September 4th. confusion At the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I don't know how many people have died,” Kennedy said when he asked him if he would accept that more than a million Americans had died in Covid, as is widely accepted in the health community. “There's a lot of data chaos coming out of the CDC, so I don't think anyone knows it.”
The senator then asked if he believed that the Covid vaccine had done anything to prevent it from dying from the virus.
“I'll repeat, I'd like to look at the data and talk about it,” Kennedy responded.
He was once again pushed over questions from Senator Bernie Sanders of Kennedy and Senator Bernie Sanders of I-vermont.
According to Latest data published by the CDCAs of August 23rd, more than 1.2 million Americans have died from Covid. Many independent studies have saved millions of lives in the United States and millions around the world. Over 3.2 million American lives have been saved since the first two years of Covid vaccination. According to researchers of one study From the non-profit Commonwealth Fund.
Warner answered Kennedy in a surprising tone. “The Secretary of Health and Human Services doesn't know how many Americans have died in the community. He doesn't know if the vaccine has helped prevent deaths.
Kennedy says he agrees that mRNA vaccines can cause death
Kennedy blames the CDC under the former president for lacking a clear answer about Covid, denounces “disastrous” data from the Biden administration. Joe Biden “We will fire all those who question the Orthodox.”
In another tense exchange with Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett, Kennedy said he agreed to a comment from Dr. Retsef Levi, one of his handpicked appointments to a vaccine advisory panel critical of mRNA vaccines. Bennett previously picked out Levi, saying that the mRNA vaccine “causing serious harm, including death, especially among young people.”
“I didn't know he said it, but I agree,” Kennedy said.
Bennett fought back: “It's not true. It wasn't true when he said it. It wasn't true when you said it.”
Messenger RNA vaccines, or mRNAs, are different from traditional ones. Instead of growing the virus and weakening the body Make that natural defensemRNA vaccines use part of the genetic code to produce proteins that are part of the virus. This will allow the body to produce its own antibodies to the virus.
Pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer-Biontech have created a Covid-19 mRNA vaccine during the coronavirus pandemic.
Republican senators say he says he's “deeply interested” in Kennedy
President Donald TrumpA social media post on September 1 called on pharmaceutical companies to “justify success” in the fight against the Covid-19 virus, demanding an immediate release of data on the issue while the CDC was “torn apart by this question.”
In response to the 2020 pandemic, Trump has launched an operating speed during his first term, aimed at quickly developing a vaccine to stop the virus. But Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, has sparked the departure of top CDC officials over his vaccine views, including the ousting of the CDC director. Susan MonaresTrump was fired after Kennedy refused to resign when he tried to finish her.
Senator Bill Cassidy, a doctor who criticized Kennedy's actions, told the health secretary that Trump praised the speed of war.
“When you try to limit access as a lawyer, you're surprised that you appreciate the operational speed so very much,” Cassidy said. “We have cancelled our $500 million contract using an mRNA platform essential to speed of operation,” the senator added.
Sen. R-Wyoming, who is also a doctor, told Kennedy he was “deeply interested” in Kennedy's leadership. In the case of measles in the countryNIH leaders questioned the use of mRNA vaccines and Monales' shooting.
“Americans don't know who to turn to,” Bassalo said.
Reach Joey Garrison with X @joeygarrison.
Contributors: Janet Loafke and George Petras
