



According to a study published on September 3, 2025, some sugar substitutes can have unexpected results for long-term brain health. of Neurology®a medical magazine of the American Neurological Association. This study examined seven low- and no-calorie sweeteners and found that people who consumed the highest amount had a faster decline in their thinking and memory skills, compared to those who consumed the lowest amount. Link was even stronger in people with diabetes. This study showed links between the use of several artificial sweeteners and cognitive decline, but did not prove that they were the cause. The artificial sweeteners tested in this study were aspartame, saccharin, earthulpharm K, erythritol, xylitol, sorbitol and tagatose. These are found primarily in ultra-processed foods such as flavorful water, soda, energy drinks, yogurt and low-calorie desserts. Some are also used as standalone sweeteners. Low-calorie and calorie-free sweeteners are often considered healthy alternatives to sugar, but our findings suggest that certain sweeteners can have a negative effect on brain health over time.

Claudia Kimmy Sumoto, Dr. Maryland, research author, University of Sao Paulo Brazil The study included 12,772 adults from all over Brazil. The average age was 52 years, and participants were followed for an average of 8 years. Participants completed dietary surveys at the start of the study and detailed what they had eaten and drank over the past year. The researchers divided them into three groups based on the total amount of artificial sweeteners consumed. The lowest group consumed an average of 20 mg (mg/day) per day, and the highest group consumed an average of 191 mg/day. In the case of aspartame, this amount is equivalent to a can of diet soda. Sorbitol consumption was highest, with an average of 64 mg/day. Participants were given cognitive tests at the start, middle, and end of the study, and tracked memory, language and thinking skills over time. The test assessed areas such as oral flow ency, working memory, word recall, and processing speed. After adjusting for factors such as age, gender, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease, the researchers found that those who consumed the highest amount of sweeteners reduced overall thinking and memory skills faster than those who consumed the lowest amount, with the decrease 62% faster. This corresponds to about 1.6 years of aging. People in the middle group were 35% faster than the lowest group, equivalent to about 1.3 years of aging. When researchers broke the results by age, they found that people under the age of 60 who consumed the highest amount of sweetener showed a faster reduction in oral flow and overall cognition compared to those who consumed the lowest amount. They also were unable to find links for people over 60 years old. They also found that diabetic participants had a stronger link to faster cognitive decline than those without diabetes. Looking at individual sweeteners, consumption of aspartame, saccharin, earthulpharm K, erythritol, sorbitol, and xylitol was particularly associated with overall cognitive decline in memory. They found no association between tagatose consumption and cognitive decline. “I found a link to cognitive decline in middle-aged people with or without diabetes. People with diabetes “It's likely that artificial sweeteners will be used as sugar substitutes,” Suemoto said. A limitation of this study was that not all artificial sweeteners were included. Dietary information was also reported by participants. Participants may not remember exactly everything they ate. This study was supported by the Brazilian Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Science and Technology, Innovation, and the National Council for Science and Technology Development. sauce: American Neurology Association Journal Reference: Goncalves, ng, et al. (2025). Association between low and non-calorie artificial sweetener consumption and cognitive decline. Neurology. doi.org/10.1212/wnl.0000000214023

